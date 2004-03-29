10 PIT BULLS SEIZED IN RAID ON HOUSE

City dog control officers said they confiscated 10 "aggressive" pit bulls that were being trained to fight during a raid Monday night at an East Delavan Avenue house.

Officials said the dogs -- three adults and seven puppies -- were part of an illegal pit bull breeding operation at a house in the 1100 block of East Delavan.

Workers from the Buffalo animal shelter said the adult pit bulls, described as "fighting dogs," were found in the yard. Each of them had been tied to car axle with a metal tow chain that weighed 20 to 25 pounds. The dogs were then forced to walk in a circle with the heavy chain, which was used to build muscle in the dog's legs, neck and jaws, officials said.

"Those adult pit bulls were ready to kill and protect their domain," said Frank Militello, a dog control officer. "They would have attacked without hesitation."

No one was arrested at the home.

Militello and nine officers from the Northeast District, Flex Unit and Gang Suppression Unit converged at the home at 7:30 p.m. The home had been under surveillance for the past month.

Officials said the dogs were being bred and sold on the black market.

"It's an illegal puppy mill," said Militello. "These dogs were being bred to be sold off to drug dealers for protection or to fight for big money. Their demeanor was aggressive and they were very dangerous."

Authorities said all of the confiscated dogs had "battle scars" and some also had "blood spots."

"It just turns your stomach," Militello said.

The dogs in the yard were in a large kennel made with plywood and padded with hay. The seven puppies were discovered in the basement and were living in a steel kennel with hay.

The pit bulls -- eight males and two females -- were described as well-fed. They are being held at the Buffalo animal shelter on Oak Street.

Police and dog control officers are continuing their investigation.

