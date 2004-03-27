OFF MAIN STREET

Giambra's own 'No Goal' row

County Executive Joel Giambra scored twice in the father-son game with his son Nick's Bisons hockey team last weekend.

One of his goals was met by howls of protest from the kids, who maintained the play was offside by about 25 feet.

Upon further review, there were no videotape replays available.

And as one parent quipped, the dispute probably will wind up in the county attorney's office -- which Giambra controls.

Not to worry. Despite the offsides goal, the kids won, 7-6.

Special delivery to Versailles

Call it our own Treaty of Versailles.

The hamlet of Versailles -- located just south of the Seneca Nation's Cattaraugus Reservation, perched on the hills overlooking the Cattaraugus Creek in the Town of Perrysburg -- got its moment in the national spotlight.

Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., made the burg a poster child for postal service in a speech last week to the National Association of Postmasters of the United States on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

Versailles' post office burned to the ground in January, leaving the community in danger of losing one of its most valuable resources -- its 14168 ZIP code.

"We're talking about the sense of place that is absolutely essential as we go forward in this new century," said Clinton.

The good news is 300 residents of the hamlet will be getting their post office back. After Clinton exerted some pressure, Versailles has been promised a temporary office next month, with a permanent one to follow.

Not his idea of Friendship

Police in the Allegany County town of Friendship didn't have far to go to make an arrest this week.

After observing Jaime C. Howlett of Fredonia driving up to Town Court on Tuesday, where he was to appear on a charge of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, the alert officers checked on the status of his license. Discovering it was still suspended, they issued Howlett a second ticket for aggravated unlicensed operation before escorting him into court.

There's no word on how Howlett, released on his own recognizance, got home or how he plans to return to Town Court. We suggest a bicycle, bus, taxi or hitching a ride.

Regionalism gone too far

The Buffalo terrorist cell.

By now, most Buffalo residents have heard this term so often that they take it in stride and don't even bother to point out that the six men who traveled to a terrorist training camp in Afghanistan during spring 2001 are from Lackawanna.

But Assemblyman Sam Hoyt is in Albany to look out for Buffalo and Grand Island -- not Lackawanna.

So when Assembly Member Alexander B. Pete Grannis of Manhattan referred to the "terrorist cell in Buffalo" during a debate on gun control measures, Hoyt responded.

He passed a note to Grannis that said, "It was Lackawanna, not Buffalo."

"Mr. speaker, I stand corrected," Grannis said after reading the note. "It was Lackawanna -- not Buffalo."

By Patrick Lakamp, with contributions from Gene Warner, Elmer Ploetz, Laura Winchester and Bob Weigand.