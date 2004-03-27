AROUND THE WORLD

French lawyer says he'll represent Saddam Hussein

PARIS (AP) -- A French lawyer, known for defending terrorists and a Nazi leader, said Saturday he will defend Saddam Hussein.

Jacques Verges told France-Inter radio he had received a letter from Saddam's family asking him to defend the former Iraqi president in court.

The letter read: "In my capacity as nephew of President Saddam Hussein, I commission you officially by this letter to assure the defense of my uncle," Verges said.

U.S. soldiers have said they will bring Saddam to trial for alleged crimes against the Iraqi people. But the location of any trial and its format and date have not yet been decided.

Saddam was captured by U.S. soldiers in December in Tikrit and is being held at an undisclosed location.

Verges has defended Venezuelan terrorist Carlos the Jackal and Klaus Barbie, a Nazi Gestapo chief in France during World War II who was convicted of crimes against humanity in Lyon, France.

Arab summit postponed amid disputes over agenda

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) -- An Arab summit was postponed Saturday, two days before its start, because of differences on peace overtures to Israel and plans for political reforms, the Tunisian hosts announced.

The decision reflects deep divisions after Monday's Israeli assassination of Hamas founder Sheik Ahmed Yassin and U.S. efforts to pressure authoritarian Arab states into providing greater freedoms.

No new date for the summit was announced.

The Tunisians announced the postponement after acrimonious discussions by Arab foreign ministers over the agenda to be presented to the heads of state.

Tunisian Foreign Ministry official Hatem bin Salem told reporters the differences were "particularly over the issues of modernization and reform . . . to reactivate Arab institutions."

Shiite leader in Kuwait wants 'Passion' to be shown

KUWAIT CITY (AP) -- A top Shiite cleric Saturday urged Kuwait to let Mel Gibson's controversial film "The Passion of the Christ" be shown in this conservative Muslim state because it "reveals crimes committed by Jews against Christ."

"We have called on the information minister to show this movie," Ayatollah Mohammed Baqer al-Mehri told the Associated Press. He heads the congregation of Shiite clerics in Kuwait.

Movie theaters in this small oil-rich state are owned by a state company, and the Information Ministry has to censor and approve films to be screened. It is not known if the movie company had approached the ministry for permission to screen it.

Al-Mehri said Sunni Muslims, who control Kuwaiti politics, do not approve of personalizing prophets in movies, but many senior Shiite clerics do not object.

Al-Mehri said he has seen the movie and says it is "good and there is nothing wrong with it."

Jewish organizations have denounced the film as anti-Semitic and expressed fears that it would cause attacks on Jews.

Muslims view Jesus as a prophet, not as a messiah.