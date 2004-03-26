NU HAS BC WARY OF UPSET

If there's a downside to success for small programs, it's that the element of surprise is gone.

Once upon a time, Niagara had an upstart hockey program, a no-name school in a no-name league with no-name players. Then in 2000, the Purple Eagles snuck into the NCAA Tournament and beat New Hampshire in the first round.

Boston College coach Jerry York remembers that game. His Eagles team was waiting to take the ice against Michigan State in the other West regional first-round game when Niagara officially announced its arrival in the college hockey world.

So don't count on Boston College (27-8-4) to take Niagara (21-14-3) lightly in today's NCAA Northeast regional semifinal (noon, Empire, Radio 1440 AM) in the Verizon Wireless Arena.

"We were there (in Minneapolis) when Niagara upset the University of New Hampshire," York said. "They had a very, very good team that particular year. Just the look in the faces of the staff and players coming off the ice, that got our attention very quickly. I think since that time, they have probably the most aggressive schedule of anyone in College Hockey America."

Niagara seems to be peaking at the right time (6-4 in its last 10 and an overtime win in the CHA championship) while everyone else is wondering what went wrong with Boston College, which finished the season on a 1-6 skid, including a best-of-three series loss to Boston University in the Hockey East quarterfinals.

Still, the Purple Eagles feel most comfortable embracing the underdog role.

"I feel like we're the underdog, and everybody in this tournament knows we're the underdog," Niagara forward Barret Ehgoetz said. "It's a role that I think we kind of relish."

Boston College is ranked fourth in the country and considered the second overall seed in the NCAA field. The Eagles own the second-best defense and the top penalty-killing unit in the country.

"I told our guys we are not changing our systems just because we're playing Boston College," Niagara coach Dave Burkholder said. "We're going to do what got us here. We're going to chase the puck. We're very aggressive on the forecheck. If that doesn't work and they transition, then so be it. We're going to go down swinging."

There's a sense of urgency among the Boston College seniors after losing to nemesis Boston University in the Hockey East Tournament along with the knowledge that Niagara is a capable spoiler.

"We feel we really have to prove ourselves," York said. "We've always been considered a good team if you look at our record, but we would like to become a great team. We've got something to prove. I think that's where our mind-set is."

The skinny on Boston College starts with senior captain Ben Eaves. Though Eaves has just eight goals thanks to missing 15 games with a broken knee cap, he remains a major catalyst of the Eagles' offense. Teamed with leading scorer Tony Voce (28 goals, 16 assists) and younger brother Patrick Eaves, the line has accounted for 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists) in the 15 games they've played together.

All the more reason for Niagara to be thankful for Jeff VanNynatten in net. The sophomore goalie has a 2.73 goals-against average and has been a huge contributor to Niagara's success.

"For me, it's about staying focused for 60 minutes," VanNynatten said. "There's not going to be any room for me to fall asleep and let in an easy goal.

"That's going to be crucial for me and the team. If we can hold them off the board for 20 minutes and maybe get an early lead, that will go a long way for the guys' confidence and take a lot of pressure off me. When you play a team of this magnitude, the one thing you don't want to do is let them get on the board early."

Boston College boasts junior defenseman John Adams, a third-round draft choice (82nd overall) of the Buffalo Sabres in 2002. Adams is one of six Eagles to play in all 39 games this season and has three goals and six assists. . . . This will be the first meeting between the schools. . . . Niagara is 7-9-1 all-time against teams in this year's tournament field.

