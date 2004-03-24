Amherst

Blood drive: American Red Cross; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Amherst Senior Citizens Center, 370 John James Audubon Parkway.

Fund-raiser: Heritage Education Program's Organization of Parents and Teachers auction; 7 p.m., George F. Lamm Post 622, 962 Wehrle Drive.

Fund-raiser: Boys & Girls Club of the Northtowns, Bids for Kids auction and dinner; 5:30 p.m., Buffalo Marriott, 1340 Millersport Highway.

Buffalo

Health screening: High blood pressure risk-reduction program offered by the Erie County Health Department; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Buffalo Branch Auto Bureau, 77 Broadway Ave. Free.

Concert: Lunch and Entertainment concert presented by the Erie County Department of Senior Services Stay Fit Dining Program and Community Music School of Buffalo, featuring Carol McLaughlin Trio; 12:30 p.m., William-Emslie Senior Center, 585 William St.

Dinner: Lenten fish fry; 4 to 7 p.m., Holy Angels Church, 348 Porter Ave.

Depew

Fund-raiser: Depew High School Softball program auction; 6 p.m., Depew High School, 5201 S. Transit Road.

