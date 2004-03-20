THE DAILY DISH

Pee-wee's misadventure ...

"Pee-wee Herman" actor Paul Reubens was sentenced to three years' probation Friday after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor obscenity charge involving photographs seized from his erotica collection.

The former star of the "Pee-wee's Playhouse" children's TV show and two "Pee-wee" movies won't be allowed unsupervised contact with minors during the probation period. He also agreed to pay a $100 fine, enter counseling for a year, and agreed to register as a sex offender for the duration of his probation.

Reubens, 51, who did not appear in court Friday, pleaded guilty through his attorney to possession of obscene materials with the intent to distribute or exhibit.

Reuben's attorney Blair Berk said Reubens' intent was to exhibit the images and not distribute them.

Aging with muscle ...

At age 84, Jack Palance still likes to show he can do a set of push-ups.

In Scottsdale, Ariz., to be honored at the Festival of the West, Palance dropped to the ground before a small group in a hotel lobby, recalling the one-armed push-ups he did at age 71 during his 1991 Oscar acceptance speech for "City Slickers."

Palance, whose trademark grimace and gravelly voice helped earn him roles in such Westerns as "Shane" and "City Slickers," was being honored Saturday with the Cowboy Spirit Award.

Palance was also showing off a softer side, offering autographs for copies of his new book of poetry and prose, "The Forest of Love." The former coal miner, boxer and World War II pilot said he draws from his life for his poems but doesn't really consider himself a poet.

Reflecting on his career and his Oscar, Palance said he was always focused on getting his next job.

"It was nice to win, but what the hell, what is it really?" he said. "It's the next job, that's what it is."

The next generation ...

Soledad O'Brien is trying to help the next generation of minority women journalists.

The CNN anchor, who was honored Thursday by Ebony magazine, told the Associated Press that she aggressively helps journalists who are coming up the ranks so they will be prepared when the right opportunity comes along.

"It's time for us to do our part and make sure that we're helping the next generation of young female journalists come up and fill positions," said O'Brien, host of CNN's "American Morning."

O'Brien said the number of minorities in the media has improved, but acknowledged that progress has been slow.

"I'm gratified to be a small part of that change," she said.

Birthdays

Today: Singer Eddie Money is 55. Actor Matthew Broderick is 42. Comedian Rosie O'Donnell is 42.

Monday: Actor Karl Malden is 92. Pantomimist Marcel Marceau is 81. Composer-lyricist Stephen Sondheim is 74. Actor William Shatner is 73.

Tuesday: Comedian Marty Allen is 82. Singer-producer Ric Ocasek is 55. Singer Chaka Khan is 51.

Wednesday: Comedian Louie Anderson is 51. Actor Robert Carradine is 50. Rapper P.A. Pasemaster Mase (De La Soul) is 34.

Thursday: Singer Aretha Franklin is 62. Actor Paul Michael Glaser is 61. Singer Elton John is 57.

Friday: Actor-director Leonard Nimoy is 73. Actor Alan Arkin is 70. Actor James Caan is 64.

Saturday: Actor Michael York is 62. Rock musician Tony Banks (Genesis) is 54. Singer Mariah Carey is 34.