Niagara Falls' entire season has been in preparation for getting to this city and winning. So far, so good.

Paul Harris had 24 points and 10 rebounds as the Wolverines used their trademark tough defense to rout Uniondale, 57-35, in the Class AA state semifinals Saturday afternoon before an estimated 3,000 in the Glens Falls Civic Center. Falls led, 12-2, after one quarter, 27-10 at halftime and pushed its lead to 20 early in the fourth quarter to advance to its first championship game in the school's four seasons.

The Wolverines (24-2) will play Mount Vernon (25-3), ranked eighth in the country, at 1 p.m. today for the New York State Public High Schools Athletic Association Class AA championship.

"Once you lose, you go home, so I was like, 'We're not going home,' " said Paul Harris. "We were just in their face. We just wanted to come out with (2002 Falls grad) Demondi Johnson and (1996 LaSalle grad) Tim Winn defense -- up in your face the whole game -- and that's what we did."

Falls played its oppressive man-to-man defense, with defenders sticking a hand in the face of every shooter and 6-foot-11 junior Franklin Jones (10 points, seven rebounds, two blocks) nullifying Uniondale 6-8 center Terrence Moore.

"With their height and their extension, they changed a lot of our shots and did a great job of challenging our shots," said Uniondale coach Tom Diana, whose Knights shot 1 of 17 in the first quarter, 4 of 25 in the first half and finished 14 of 57 (24.6 percent).

Falls got off to a great 8-2 start without the services of Paul Harris, benched by coach Dan Bazzani for the opening 4:06 due to Harris missing the team bus to Glens Falls on Friday. Harris had to find his own ride to Glens Falls and joined the team Friday night.

Harris entered the game when cousin Robert Harris picked up his second foul, and he quickly contributed a steal as well as a layup off a Greg Gamble pass. Falls led by as much as 21 in the second quarter, which included a steal by Robert Garrison and blocks by Paul Harris, Jones and Tyrell Lynch. Robert Harris swished a rainmaker three-pointer over an oncoming defender, and Paul Harris converted a give-and-go with Gamble in the lane for a 27-6 lead before Uniondale (21-2) scored the last four points of the half.

"We did a great job defensively. To hold that club to 10 points at halftime was amazing," said Bazzani. "(James) Starks, Garrison, Gamble: They just did a great job defensively. They didn't give them any open looks at all, and that was the key."

Uniondale came back from a 21-point deficit in the game that got it to Glens Falls, but the Knights couldn't do it again despite an awful start to the third quarter by the Wolverines.

Falls missed several easy shots as both teams scored just two points through the first four minutes of the quarter. Falls' lead was cut to 29-17 with 2:53 left, but it stretched to 38-19 thanks to five points by Paul Harris and five by Jones. The quarter closed with a three-point play by Paul Harris and a Jones layup off a great pass by freshman Johnny Flynn.

Paul Harris scored the first basket of the fourth quarter on a follow shot to make 40-19, and the lead was 20-something the rest of the way. Uniondale 6-7 junior standout Kahiem Seawright scored 10 of his 21 points after things had been decided in the fourth.

Mount Vernon -- which, like Falls, has lost only to nationally ranked competition -- survived a tough test from Albany's Christian Brothers Academy, 52-49, in front of a standing-room-only crowd in excess of 6,000. Dexter Gray, a 6-6 senior, led the Knights with 15.

"We've never beat any ranked teams throughout the four years of the school, so we can make a statement," said Paul Harris. "This is big, not just for Niagara Falls but for Western New York."

