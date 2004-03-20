The Business Calendar runs each Sunday in the Business section. Notices of meetings, seminars and workshops of interest to the Buffalo-area business community should be sent to the Business News Desk of The Buffalo News, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, N.Y. 14240, by the preceding Thursday.

PROFESSIONAL GROUPS

TUESDAY

Association for Facilities Engineering, 5:30 p.m., tour of AIM Corrugated Container, 4444 Walden Ave., Lancaster. Dinner following at Ripa's Restaurant, 4260 Walden Ave., Lancaster. Call Tony Iavenditti, 236-0270.

THURSDAY

Air Waste Management Association, 5:30 p.m., Harry's Harbor Place Grille, 2192 Niagara St. Call Mike Carlton, 282-2676, Ext. 208 or e-mail: Michael.Carlton@awin.com.

MARCH 31

Buffalo Tobacco and Candy Association, 6-9 p.m., JP Fitzgerald's, 4236 Clark St., Hamburg. Topic: Growing the Buffalo Tobacco and Candy Association throughout Western New York. Cost, $5. Call Rich Rizzetta, 474-0696.

BUSINESS GROUPS

MONDAY

Grand Pioneer Toastmasters, 6:30-9:15 p.m., My Tomato Pie Restaurant, 3085 Sheridan Drive, Amherst. Guests welcome. Call Daniel Weselak, 649-6755 or e-mail dweselak@aol.com.

TUESDAY

Executive Marketing Chapter of Business Networking International, 7 a.m., Residence Inn, 107 Anderson Road, Cheektowaga. Speaker: Christine Bailor, owner of Body and Soul Therapeutic Bodyworks. Guests welcome. Call 871-8980.

Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce, March member luncheon, 11:45 a.m., China Town Buffet, 38 Patrick Lane at George Urban Plaza, Depew. Speaker: Rita Abbatoy of State Farm Insurance. Call 681-9755.

Western New York Chapter of the New York State Restaurant Association, installation dinner honoring chapter president Daniel P. Garvey of the Roycroft Inn, 6 p.m., Park Lane Restaurant, 33 Gates Circle. Speaker: JoAnn Falletta, musical director of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra. Cost, $40. Call Sandy Krawczyk, 837-2684.

WEDNESDAY

East Aurora Chapter of Business Networking International, 7 a.m., Village Kitchen, 40 Riley St., East Aurora. New members welcome. Call 553-0799.

Lancaster Area Chamber of Commerce, breakfast and networking, 8 a.m., Olive Tree Restaurant, 5240 Broadway, Lancaster.

Niagara Frontier Tourism Task Force, 6 p.m., Malibu Night Club, 512 Third St., Niagara Falls. Speaker: Mike Gawel of Smokin Joes and the Joseph Jacobs Museum. Call 934-3775.

THURSDAY

The Western New York Business Networking Group, 7:45 a.m., Cafe Aroma, 5229 Main St., Williamsville. New members welcome. Call 631-9572.

Working for Downtown, "Thursday in the City B.A.S.H.," a business and social happy hour, 5:15-8 p.m., Red Room, 252 Delaware Ave. Complimentary hors d'oeuvres and drink specials. No cover charge.

Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Mixer, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Orchard Park AntiqueMall, 3025 Orchard Park Road. Call 662-3366.

FRIDAY

Buffalo's First Chapter of Business Networking International, 7 a.m., Sleep Inn, 100 Holtz Road, Cheektowaga. Speaker: Dr. Jerry Carlo, dentist. New members welcome. Call 689-0700, Ext. 204.

Downtown Toastmasters, 7:30-9 a.m., M&T Bank Executive Board Room, 19th Floor, One M&T Plaza. Guests welcome. Call Charlotte Clark, 857-7625.

St. Bonaventure University Morning Call Executive Breakfast, 8 a.m., Bartlett Country Club, 32 Euclid Ave., Olean. Speaker: Karl Gunter, alliance manager of rotating equipment for Chevron Texaco. The cost, including breakfast, $12. Corporate tables available. Call Mary Vahl, 375-4086 or e-mail: mvahl@sbu.edu.

SUNDAY

Cheektowaga Chamber of Commerce Community Showcase 2004, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Cheektowaga Central High School, 3600 Union Road.

SEMINARS AND CLASSES

MONDAY

Niagara County Community College Department of Corporate Training courses: Asbestos Project Monitor, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today through March 26; RCRA/DOT, 8 a.m.-noon and 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; Intermediate Word, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m, and Introduction to Access, 1-4 p.m., both Mondays, Wednesday and Friday through March 29; all at 50 Main St., Lockport. Call 433-1856, Ext. 15.

The National Apartment Association, "Rental Owners" course, 5:45-9:45 p.m., Faso Executive Center, 860 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, for 5 consecutive Mondays. The cost for ACWNY members, $499 plus $150 for textbooks; nonmembers, $699 plus $150 for textbooks. Call 633-0959.

TUESDAY

The University at Buffalo School of Management Alumni Association, Smart Business Practices Seminar, "Corporate Citizenship Issues in the 21st Century," 7:30-9:30 a.m., Jacobs Executive Development Center, 672 Delaware Ave. The cost is $20 for alumni members and $25 for nonmembers. To register, call 645-3224.

Niagara County Community College Department of Corporate Training, Electrical Safety class, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 50 Main St., Lockport. Call 433-1856, Ext. 10.

Chautauqua County Workforce Investment Board Strategic Planning Summit, "Capture the Optimism," 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Bellinger Hall, Chautauqua Institution, Route 394, Chautauqua. Speaker: Graham Toft of the Hudson Institute. Call 661-9324.

Niagara University's College of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Dean's Speaker series, 2:10-3:30 p.m., St. Vincent's Hall, Room 407, Niagara University campus. Speaker: Peter Yesawich, an authority on business and leisure travel industry trends. Call Gary D. Praetzel, 286-8272.

WEDNESDAY

Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership in the University at Buffalo School of Management, executive education breakfast sessions, 8-10 a.m., Jacobs Management Center, UB North Campus. Topic: "Hidden Obstacles to Organizational Effectiveness." Cost $50, light breakfast included. To register, call 645-3000.

The Home Improvement Council of Western New York, seminar for contractors, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Airport Holiday Inn, 4600 Genesee St., Cheektowaga. Presenter: Michael Stone, author of the book, "Markup and Profit, A Contractor's Guide." The cost, including book, CD, breakfast and lunch, $129. Call 896-3000.

Niagara County Community College Department of Corporate Training, Fall Arrest Awareness course, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 50 Main St., Lockport. Call 433-1856, Ext. 10.

Financial Women International, "Conflict Resolution in the Workplace" seminar, 6:30-8:30 p.m., M&T Bank Seneca-Cazenovia Branch, 2199 Seneca St. The seminar, including dinner, free for members and $5 for guests. Call Karen Feierstein, 651-4793.

THURSDAY

New York State Business Travel Association, educational day for industry professionals, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Genesee Community College, Conable Technology Building, College Road, Batavia. Speaker: FBI Special Agent Paul Moskal; David Bassett, TSA; Hedria Lunkin; Bill Connors, National Business Travel Association, and Tom Woods. Cost, $65; students, $35. Call Cindy Greenfield, 631-0800 or e-mail: kmoskaltyco/nt.com.

The Women's Business Center at Canisius College free information technology counseling session, 12 noon-1 p.m., Demerly Hall, Canisius College, 2365 Main St. Call 888-6650.

Niagara County Community College Small Business Development Center and the Chamber of Commerce of the Tonawandas, "Starting Your Own Business: Learn the Fundamentals of Business Planning," 7-9 p.m., Deerwood Clubhouse and Restaurant, 1818 Sweeney St, North Tonawanda. Cost, $5. Call 692-5120.

Niagara Frontier Industry Education Council, Career Fair, 7-9 p.m., Erie Community College South Campus, Buildings 5 and 6, 4041 Southwestern Blvd., Orchard Park.

FRIDAY

The PACE Program at Houghton College, free Microsoft Access Application training, 8 a.m.-12 noon, West Seneca Campus computer lab , 810 Union Road. Call 674-6363, Ext. 8700.

HSBC Mortgage Corp., free mortgage information open house; noon-4 p.m., HSBC's Orchard Park branch, 3049 Orchard Park Road. Call 674-9511.

MARCH 29

Niagara County Community College Department of Corporate Training courses: Scaffolding for the Competent Person, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. today and Tuesday; 40-hour Hazardous Waste Class, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. through April 2; both at 50 Main St., Lockport. Call 433-1856, Ext. 10.

MARCH 30

Child and Family Services Haven House, Neighborhood Legal Services and the University at Buffalo School of Law, free legal workshops for women faced with legal issues including domestic violence, custody, divorce and child support, 6:30-8 p.m., Evans Town Hall, 8787 Erie Road, Angola. Call Jeanine, 884-6004, Ext. 311.

RealtyUSA, Amherst Office, free Home Sellers Seminar, 7-9 p.m., Holiday Inn-Amherst, 1881 Niagara Falls Blvd. Call 743-5886.

MARCH 31

Jamestown Community College Center for Continuing Education, "Wow! How Do I Turn This Situation Around?," detailing steps for handling difficult situations involving angry customers, poor workplace attitudes and mistakes, 8 a.m.-noon, Jamestown Campus, 525 Falconer St. Cost is $69. Call 665-5220, Ext. 2409.

The Air Waste Management Association, 2004 Enrichment Training for Environmental Professionals, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Hearthstone Manor, 333 Dick Road, Depew. Registration, 7:30 a.m. Call Pat Filey, 691-2600 or Kevin Zielinski, 677-8813.

Niagara County Community College Department of Corporate Training course: Introduction to PowerPoint, 1 to 4 p.m., 50 Main St., Lockport. Call 433-1856, Ext. 15 or e-mail: bmichel@wzrd.com.

Buffalo Economic Renaissance Corp. and the Small Business Development Center at Buffalo State College, Entrepreneurial Strategies for 2004 and Beyond, Business Basics Seminar, 6 p.m., Apollo Small Business Resource Center, 1346 Jefferson Ave. Cost, $15 for series. Call Rhonda Duncan, 881-2013.

Entrepreneur's Source, free seminar, "Exploring Self Employment as a Career Alternative," 7-9 p.m., Sleep Inn, 100 Holtz Road, Cheektowaga. Call 636-9503.

GRAND OPENINGS/EVENTS

SATURDAY

A.C. Moore Craft Store Craft Festival, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., McKinley Plaza, 3670 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg.

St. Bonaventure University's Buffalo Center, Weekend Graduate Program open house; 3-5 p.m., Franciscan Hall, Hilbert College, 5200 South Park Ave., Hamburg.