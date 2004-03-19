LET'S STRIVE TO KEEP CITY CLEAN YEAR-ROUND

This is in response to the letter, "Spruce up the city for NCAA playoffs." The city should remain clean at all times because it's where we live, it's our home. A temporary sprucing isn't enough. We shouldn't have to wait for the NCAA playoffs, a concert or any major event to clean up -- we must have more pride in our surroundings.

It was also suggested that a task force be organized to carry out the cleaning. For those who are unaware, the city has had one for years. It's called "Community Service," and it is organized through the court system. Let's keep our city clean at all times.

LOUIS HAWKINS

Buffalo