NEWS IN BRIEF

Balkin shifts residency to accept post

LOCKPORT -- Attorney Patrick M. Balkin said Thursday that he has moved from Williamsville to Lockport to make himself eligible for a part-time job with the Niagara County Social Services Department that he starts Monday.

Balkin's residency was challenged this week by Democrats in the County Legislature. He was chosen by Republican leaders for the $30,305-a-year post.

The county has a residency requirement for its non-union employees.

Robert L. Schuman, county labor relations manager, said, "He has signed some kind of affidavit saying he has established residency in Niagara County."

Balkin said he is living in an East Avenue apartment and has signed a purchase contract for a house on Tracy Court in the Town of Lockport.

"I never told anybody I lived in Niagara County when they offered me the job," Balkin said. "Since I usually only practice in Niagara County, they might have thought I lived here."

Balkin is a partner in the Lockport law firm Jackson, Balkin & Douglas.

Snyder named middle school principal

LOCKPORT -- The Board of Education has named James Snyder, an assistant principal for five years, as principal of North Park Middle School, School Superintendent Bruce T. Fraser said.

Snyder succeeds Nicholas Cedrone, who recently retired after 33 years with the school district. Snyder has been with the district for 11 years, working as a teacher and coach as well as administrator, Fraser said.

Women's heart disease to be focus

LOCKPORT -- Judy Cummings, director of cardiac services at Lockport Memorial Hospital, will discuss heart disease treatment and prevention from a woman's perspective at the next luncheon of the Women's Issue Network.

The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Shamus Restaurant, 98 West Ave. It is sponsored by the Niagara County Commission on the Status of Women.

Cummings will address methods of preventing and treating heart disease -- which is the leading cause of death among Niagara County women -- and answer questions. A representative from the American Heart Association will also be on hand to provide information.

The luncheon is Dutch treat. To make a reservation, call 438-4037.