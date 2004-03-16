BUFFALO BIG PRINT BUYS BUILDING

Buffalo Big Print has purchased the building on Allen Street that it has rented for the last two years after it left the Sidway Building, which is being converted into apartments.

Dale Schwalenberg, owner of the nearly 20-year-old printing business, and a partner purchased 72 Allen St. for $150,000. Tri-Graphics was the seller and previously occupied the building.

Buffalo Big Print specializes in high-end display printing for the advertising and art industries. The store also has a gallery of ceramics, fine art and sculpture.