UB WILL HOST PLAYOFF GAME

The University at Buffalo men's basketball team may have two league games remaining, but the Bulls already have secured a home game in the Mid-American Conference Tournament.

The Bulls (14-11, 9-7) will host a first-round game next Monday, against an opponent to be determined. It will be their first home playoff game since joining the MAC in 1998.

UB's 87-73 victory over Miami on Saturday ensured the Bulls can finish no lower than an eighth seed in the tournament. Seeds four through eight host first-round games.

The Bulls host Ohio University on Wednesday at 7 p.m., then close the regular season at Akron on Saturday at noon.