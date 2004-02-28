WORDS OF INSPIRATION FOR THE LOVELORN

Dear Carolyn: How is being told that love will happen "someday when you least expect it" so unbearably patronizing? Many of my girlfriends have moaned and groaned that they may never find love. I try to be sensitive to what they're saying but, sometimes, I just want them to suck it up and live life. So, I tell them to try to forget about it and not focus on what's not there; therefore, "it" will happen when you least expect it, right?

If it's not OK to say that, then what is?.

It also makes it harder for me to say anything of consequence, being engaged to someone I truly love. I don't flaunt that fact, either. It seems to come back to me, though, in these conversations as, "You're so lucky you found someone early." Aack. I'm not trying to be patronizing but what else should I say?

-- Stuck

A: You're telling them you can see what their future looks like better than they can, because you've crossed over to the exalted other side. That's why it's patronizing.

And, perhaps even more damning, wrong. You really don't know whether any of them will ever find love, much less whether it answers their obsessively micro-tweaked personal ad or sneaks up and bites them on the butt.

Nor do you know whether your love will live to see 40, literally or figuratively. Grim, sure, but true -- not to mention ruthlessly egalitarian, which is why people rarely lob the P-word at those whose answer to life is, "Who knows?" So in that spirit, here are some alternate lines:

"None of us has any idea how our lives will really turn out, so why not enjoy what you have while you have it."

"If you were able to choose someone else's life and problems, wouldn't you still choose yours?"

"You're right, you may never meet the right person. My right person might leave me. Seems like all the more reason to suck it up and live life."

"Suck it up and live life."

"Aack."

Take baby steps to change

Dear Carolyn: So, OK. You're finally ready to face the fact that you're living the wrong life for you. Wrong job, wrong people, using external salve for the internal stuff. But you're still kinda afraid of leaving secure fast track for independent trailblazing. Big change or baby steps?

-- Washington

A: Baby steps, baby steps, always, when you have the choice.

Because you never have the choice for long. You can lay off the external salve, you can flirt with new people, you can try on some different career ideas -- talk to friends, do research, take a night class, set up informational interviews.

You can baby-step only so far into the woods of the unknown before you're forced to leap a chasm, cross a river, shoot a rapids, wrangle a runaway metaphor into submission.

If you've taken baby steps thoughtfully, you'll have a good idea whether you want to stay put or jump/swim/paddle furiously/bop said metaphor on the head with your paddle.

'Harry/Sally' syndrome

Dear Ms. Hax: Is it possible for men and women (both single, both available, both attractive) to be "just friends"? Does it not usually end up being one of three cases?

1. He falls in love with her, but not she with him.

2. She falls in love with him, but not he with her.

3. They fall in love with each other.

-- Open to the Possibility

A: No. Two people can't possibly like each other without wanting to sleep together.

I just like how insane that sounds.

Whenever you like someone on the inside, there's always the risk the outside will start to look pretty good, too.

Which strikes me as the kind of risk you'd want to run toward head-first without a helmet, given that character and personality are more or less immutable, and so the attraction they create is one that might actually last.

Yes, cases 1 and 2 hurt -- but, I will always argue, no more than would missing a shot at a 3.

