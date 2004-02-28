REALITY BITES RANGERS, WHO MAY HOST A RARE PLAYER FIRE SALE

You know the National Hockey League has reached its saturation point when the New York Rangers abandon their usual business practices and exercise common sense. Yes, the Rangers are buckling under their payroll and offering premium players at basement prices, creating their own version of the Broadway market.

An $80 million payroll, plus the fact they've missed the playoffs for six straight seasons and counting, can do a number on financial planning. The Rangers were Exhibit A for what's wrong with the NHL after years of living in excess. Finally, they realized that less often equals more in this league.

The Rangers are expected to be among the busier teams before the trade deadline, but this year they're selling. Big guns such as Brian Leetch, Alexei Kovalev, Petr Nedved and Mark Messier are available in the final full week before the trade deadline. The Rangers certainly don't need them to miss the playoffs.

Again.

The first step in this addition-by-subtraction approach was Glen Sather's decision to step down as coach, which was long overdue. Slats has little time between now and the March 9 deadline to clean up the mess he made as general manager. Sather's moves during the annual hockey swap should make for nine interesting days leading into the deadline.

Washington is another team dumping salaries. The Capitals have too much money committed to payroll, not enough players committed to winning. Toronto is among the teams lining up for defenseman Sergei Gonchar. If Gonchar goes to the Leafs, New Jersey could counter by grabbing Brendan Witt.

Here is a short capsule on each team:

Anaheim: The Ducks grabbed Martin Skoula for Kurt Sauer. Keith Carney should be tossed into a group of veteran defensemen who are available.

Atlanta: Several teams are interested in defenseman Frantisek Kaberle and winger Shawn McEachern.

Boston: Leetch and Gonchar are on the Bruins' short list, along with Ron Francis.

Buffalo: Miroslav Satan could be moved if the Sabres can find a proven young player who can score. Witt and Steve Staios are attractive. Alexei Zhitnik will be an unrestricted free agent, but the Sabres want to sign him to an extension.

Calgary: The Flames aren't expected to make much noise. They would like to unload goalie Roman Turek, but his hefty contract includes a no-trade clause.

Carolina: Francis and Rod Brind'Amour have no-trade clauses, but Jeff O'Neill could be had for the right price. Francis might OK a trade to the Bruins. Many are interested in defensemen Sean Hill and Glen Wesley.

Chicago: Not much left after trading Steve Sullivan and Alexei Zhamnov. Bryan Berard could help several teams, but contenders won't give up the ranch.

Colorado: Pierre Lacroix always seems to make a surprise move that helps his team. There's talk the Avs will unload Derek Morris or Sauer, the newcomer, in an attempt to obtain another forward, but injuries along the blue line make it difficult.

Columbus: The Blue Jackets want Andrew Cassels and Geoff Sanderson out of there sooner than yesterday. Look for Cassels to go first. Sanderson might not go anywhere.

Dallas: The Stars are looking to fill a few holes and aren't likely to make a major deal. They'll be looking for role players. Mike Grier could wind up there, but they'll also see what they can pluck from Minnesota.

Detroit: The Red Wings acquired NHL scoring leader Robert Lang from the Capitals on Friday, which should set them up.

Edmonton: Defenseman Eric Brewer could be dealt. Staios is solid, but the Oilers would rather keep him and trade Brad Isbister. Tough guy Georges Laraque is available.

Florida: The Panthers won't make any bold moves unless they get closer to the playoffs. If they fall back, Lyle Odelein or Andreas Lilja could be moved.

Los Angeles: The Kings would be fine if they could get everyone healthy. They're not in a position to add much because nobody wants damaged goods. And they can't afford to lose the players on their roster.

Minnesota: Sergei Zholtok and Brad Bombardir will become unrestricted free agents (UFAs) and come cheap. The Rangers had their eye on goalie Manny Fernandez, who is available after losing the No. 1 job.

Montreal: Bob Gainey has been given the OK to make a deal, so long as it's within reason. Yanic Perreault is a good faceoff man who's having problems cracking a good lineup. He's making $2.8 million and set to become a UFA.

Nashville: Sullivan was a major coup. The Predators are in a tight playoff race, and he could push them over the top. They want to be careful not to disrupt a good team.

New Jersey Devils: The Devils need help on defense with Scott Stevens battling concussion problems. Gonchar is their first choice, but they would have no problem taking Witt.

New York Islanders: The Isles are another team looking for a defenseman and are dangling Mark Parrish. If the better ones are gone, they'll turn to Odelein or Luke Richardson.

New York Rangers: Take your pick. Few are untouchable.

Ottawa: The Senators are banged up and could use a rental at center, perhaps Adam Oates. They're still shaky in goal, and GM John Muckler might grab a veteran such as Arturs Irbe just in case.

Philadelphia: They were so busy making trades and overcoming injuries, they neglected their defense. Chris Therien has hit the wall, and the blue line is shaky.

Phoenix: You might find this hard to believe, but Chris Gratton is available. Somebody, please take Brian Savage. The Sabres were interested in defensemen Cale Hulse or Brad Ference, but the Coyotes wanted to keep both.

Pittsburgh: The Penguins need a proven goalie, four defensemen and 10 forwards. Otherwise, they're fine.

St. Louis: The best trade might be the one for the coach. Nothing against Joel Quenneville, who did a fine job, but they needed a change. The Blues also could use healthy defensemen and a better-than-average goalie.

San Jose: The Sharks aren't likely to make major moves. They could use toughness up front. Chris Simon wouldn't hurt.

Tampa Bay: Darryl Sydor has been terrific, and GM Jay Feaster wants a forward without removing anyone from his roster. He has Russian prospect Alexander Polushin, who turned heads before major knee surgery.

Toronto: Gonchar is at the top of the Leafs' list. They have been suspect along the blue line for years. Ken Klee helped, but they need more if they want the Cup. A short-term goalie would lessen fears about Ed Belfour's back.

Vancouver: O'Neill was Todd Bertuzzi's linemate in the OHL. They would rather have a defenseman. They are dangling Fedor Fedorov, Sergei's less-talented brother.

Washington: Olaf Kolzig has picked up his game at the right time. Anybody notice in St. Louis?

Around the boards

Canucks GM Brian Burke could be history in Vancouver, and there's talk he's headed for Boston. Burke has been grumbling about a contract extension. The Canucks have taken their time addressing his contract, which runs out after the season, and look like they're ready to wave goodbye.

Lightning winger Dave Andreychuk could be in his last season if there is a lengthy lockout, which is likely. He skated into the weekend as the all-time leader in power-play goals (266). All told, he had 627 goals in his career. Remarkably, he has only three empty-net goals.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff became the second-longest tenured coach in the NHL behind Ottawa's Jacques Martin last week when St. Louis fired Quenneville. Ruff has been coaching seven years, Martin eight.

Rangers interim coach Tom Renney, who took over for Glen Sather, is Danny Gare's brother-in-law. Renney is married to Gare's sister, Glenda. Gare's brother, Ernie, is a Rangers scout. Yes, it's a small world.

