New York Democrats troop to the polls Tuesday to vote in an unexpectedly important primary in this year's contest for the party's presidential nomination. We believe their best choice would be to vote for Massachusetts Sen. John Kerry.

Kerry's lengthier and more deeply grounded service in the Senate seems absolutely vital to a solid presidential candidacy. If the nation decides to change leaders this November, it should place the White House and America's future in experienced hands. Kerry best meets that standard.

North Carolina Sen. John Edwards, Kerry's only viable opposition, also is an attractive candidate, with more charm and much better person-to-person connectability than the patrician Kerry. He relates more easily and more strongly to mainstream American workers and everyday people. But his Senate service spans only five years compared to Kerry's 20 years in the Senate and 35 in public life. Kerry has used that time to ground himself in presidential skills ranging from budget work to domestic policies to service on the Senate Intelligence Committee, now an area of especially critical concern.

There is, to be sure, little difference on the issues for these candidates, their claims to the contrary notwithstanding. Edwards says he more strongly opposes and has a better voting record against unfair free trade treaties, while Kerry claims his plans for job creation, health care and homeland security are bolder than his opponent's.

In truth, on many issues Kerry and Edwards have converged on remarkably similar positions from relatively diverse starting points, with one candidate hailing from privilege and the urban Northeast and the other claiming middle-class roots among the small-town textile mills of the South. Both bring strengths to the presidential campaign, and a Kerry-Edwards ticket would be formidable.

But Kerry shows more attention to detail in a campaign that is warming to the mainstream voter after a slow and nearly disastrous start. While both he and Edwards see the need to wean America off its dependence on foreign oil by stressing development of alternative renewable fuels, for example, Kerry sets a specific goal of 20 percent renewable energy by 2020. While both want better health care, Kerry has a specific plan to lower workplace health-care costs by capping worker and company liability for catastrophic health problems.

Kerry admits that his economic plans depend entirely on rolling back -- or at least keeping temporary -- the tax cuts passed by the Bush administration and on closing tax loopholes, describing the current tax picture as overly targeted toward benefits for the wealthy. His programs, like Edwards' proposals, require increased spending in areas both men see as underfunded by the current White House, particularly in education. Without getting a rollback in the Bush tax cuts, however, additional federal spending could exacerbate this country's deficit problems, especially as the baby boom generation begins to draw its Social Security benefits. To his credit, Kerry has made that clear.

The similar stands taken by Edwards and Kerry will give way to much starker choices in the general election. We believe Kerry, by virtue of his deeply informed experience, can more persuasively make the Democratic case.

As always, our endorsement is a recommendation based on our research of the public record and conversations with the candidates, and is one that voters may weigh along with other factors as they reach their own decision. Tuesday's vote offers state Democrats a voice -- and whether they agree with our recommendation or not, we urge them to turn out and be heard.