HOW WOULD WE GET BY WITHOUT ALL THOSE SIGNS?

I've been bombarded with signs all my life. And it's a good thing, because where would I be without street labels? Lost, that's where.

According to Webster's dictionary, a sign conveys information. I've encountered the obvious, the amusing, the abusing and the not so obvious. Some are a welcome relief. As a frequent Thruway traveler, I am always appreciative of "Restroom 3 miles ahead." But what's with the "Falling Rocks Zone"? Am I supposed to duck, or try to catch them?

I cringe every time I read this sign posted in restaurant bathrooms: "Employees must wash hands." Do I really want to order food after reading that? Is there such a thing as toilet police? With guns drawn, will they shout, "Put your hands under the faucet!"?

Some signs make me feel good and others put me on the defensive. A thank you goes out to all those good Samaritans who have stuck an "out of order" sign on malfunctioning vending machines. You have saved me tons of change and frustration. "Wet paint" notices taped to furniture are a plus, but I can't resist the temptation to decipher the degree of wetness.

Looking back, I've had my run of bird signs. My first was the stork, announcing the birth of my daughter. Then came a flock of pink flamingos decorating my lawn on my 40th birthday.

With advancing years, I've become more safety-conscious. I'm tempted to stake "Beware of dog" or "Beware of attack rabbit" signs to ward off suspicious characters. And if that doesn't work, I'll make my own: "Beware of teenager."

A car's rear bumper has been the host of many stickers from the patriotic "God Bless America" to the coarser, "Unless you're a hemorrhoid, get off my . . ."

Some signs are costly in terms of time and money. For example, waiting in line at the auto bureau and neglecting to read the fine print, "License renewal line (last names beginning with a silent G only)." And then there are the signs that are easy to misinterpret, such as "Alternate side street parking, Mon. Wed. and Fri. from 2 to 4 except odd-numbered days, full moons, trash and snow removal."

I'm especially wary of coupon specials: "Sale, take an additional 50 percent off all red ticketed items, valid Fri. through Sun., excludes fine jewelry, better jewelry, designer collection and stores located on the planet Earth."

"Buy one get one free" is always a pleasant surprise. Then there are the advertisements that stipulate they are free but end up costing me dearly, such as "Free kittens" and "Free fruitcake with the purchase of a Ford Explorer."

Since I've been exposed to all kinds of signs, why not receive the ultimate. So I asked God to send me one himself. It happened one brisk snowy morning. I was out walking and boldly asked God for blessings. I said, "Pile it on, give it to me, sock it to me, sock it to me, sock it to me." Then I thought to myself, OK, God, if you are really listening . . . show me a . . . As I proceeded a few feet ahead, my eyes glanced at an object lying in a snowbank. It was a sock.

KAREN ADRAGNA WALSH is signing off with "God Bless." She kept the sock.

