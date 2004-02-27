THE DAILY DISH

For the record ...

Greta Van Susteren, who helped pick Miss America last year, is joining the famous beauty pageant in another capacity.

Van Susteren, host of Fox News' "On the Record With Greta Van Susteren," has joined the Miss America Organization's board of directors, pageant officials announced Thursday.

"Greta's experience, not only as an attorney, but as a journalist who brings a global framework of knowledge and expertise in politics and news, will prove most valuable as we grow this organization," said Stephen Fuhs, chairman of the Miss America board.

Van Susteren served as a judge in the 2003 pageant, helping pick winner Miss Florida Ericka Dunlap.

End of the road ...

Christian pop group Sixpence None The Richer, best known for their 1999 mainstream hit "Kiss Me," is breaking up after 10 years together.

Members Leigh Nash and Matt Slocum announced the split in a letter to fans published in CCM Magazine.

They offered little reason for disbanding, but Nash recently had a baby and said she plans to devote more time to her family. Slocum said he wants to travel and may go back to school.

The band, which took its name from a passage in a C.S. Lewis book, formed as a Christian group in Texas but relocated to Nashville and found mainstream success in 1999 with the singles "Kiss Me" and a cover of the La's "There She Goes."

Love the acting ...

Oscar-winning actress Julie Andrews gets critical reviews on her movie love scenes from her husband of 34 years, director Blake Edwards.

"I've made eight films with my husband," she told the audience Wednesday at the Annenberg Center. "He always tells me after the love scenes are done, 'That was good, Julie, but I know you could do better.'"

During the 85-minute Rancho Mirage Speaker Series presentation, the 68-year-old actress discussed highlights of her career, which included a best actress Oscar for 1964's "Mary Poppins."

"You certainly can see how I got the squeaky-clean image," Andrews said. "People are well aware of that, but they forget some of the earthier moments of my career, in productions like 'Victor/Victoria' where I was a woman playing a man."

Fast cast ...

Barry Pepper will star as auto racing star Dale Earnhardt in "3," a made-for-TV movie by ESPN.

Pepper played the role of Roger Maris in the HBO feature "61." "61." His films also include "Saving Private Ryan," "Knockaround Guys" and "25th Hour."

He also will serve as co-executive producer on "3," which will debut in December. He said Earnhardt "captured my fascination and the hearts of millions of NASCAR fans across America."

"The opportunity to produce this with them is an aspiring filmmaker's dream come true," he said.

Can you spell 'Oops'? ...

Spelling and clerical errors on a visa have cost a Bulgarian soprano the lead role of Cleopatra in the Pittsburgh Opera's production of Handel's "Julius Caesar."

Mark Weinstein, executive director of the opera, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in Thursday's editions the errors were made by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services when processing Alexandrina Pendatchanska's visa.

She discovered the mistake too late to resubmit the application, which would have taken another six months to process.

"They said, 'OK, it goes back to the bottom of the pile now for 120 days,'" Weinstein said. "It's outrageous, and especially since it's their mistake."

Korean soprano Sujung Kim will take her place.

Knight moves ...

American pianist Murray Perahia has been awarded an honorary knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II for his service to music, the British government said Thursday.

"In the 30 years that Murray Perahia has been performing he has made an enormous impact on the international concert world by his extraordinary and sensitive interpretations of the works of many composers including Bach, Chopin and Mozart," Foreign Secretary Jack Straw said in a statement.

"It is no exaggeration to describe his work as 'beyond praise.'"

Straw cited Perahia's work with the Aldeburgh Festival in eastern England that led to a collaboration with composer Benjamin Britten and singer Peter Pears and Perahia's appearances as principal guest conductor of the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields.