SARA E. AVANT, TAUGHT IN BUFFALO SCHOOLS

Sara E. Avant, 79, a longtime Buffalo Public Schools teacher, died Wednesday (Feb. 25, 2004) in Sisters Hospital after a short illness.

Born in Rutherford County, Tenn., Ms. Avant settled in Buffalo in 1954. She earned her master's degree in elementary education from Buffalo State College and worked for 23 years as a teacher in the Buffalo Public Schools.

She retired in 1985.

Ms. Avant was an active member of Walls Memorial AME Zion Church. She was also a member of the Buffalo Teachers Federation and served as past president of Buffalo District Harriet Tubman Historical Society.

She enjoyed singing in the church choir and gardening.

She is survived by four daughters, Brenda Barrow and Deborah of Buffalo, Arthurette Rogers of Los Angeles and Carmelita Williams of Sharpsburg, N.C.; and five grandchildren.

Services will be held at noon Monday in Walls Memorial AME Zion Church, 455 Glenwood Ave. Burial will be in Forest Lawn.

[Tan].