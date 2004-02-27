JOHN V. EMMERLING SR., STATE INSPECTOR

A Mass of Christian Burial for John V. Emmerling Sr., 74, of Hamburg, a retired asbestos removal inspector for the state Department of Labor, will be offered at 10 a.m. todaySaturday in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 2052 Lakeview Road, Lake View. Burial will be in Lakeside Memorial Cemetery, Town of Hamburg.

Mr. Emmerling, who was born in Buffalo, died Tuesday (Feb. 24, 2004) in Ridge View Manor Nursing Home after a long illness.

He was a graduate of South Park High School and attended Canisius College and Bryant & Stratton. He served in the Army in Germany during the Korean War.

Mr. Emmerling worked as an asbestos removal inspector from 1991 until his retirement last year. He previously worked as an industrial engineer.

He was an exempt member of the Lake View Volunteer Fire Department and was co-founder of the Lake View Little League. He coached baseball and football and received a "Service to Youth" award in 1984 for his Little League contributions.

Survivors include his wife, the former Jane E. Grube; two sons, Michael of Rochester and John Jr. of Buffalo; five grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.

