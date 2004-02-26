UNIVERSAL APPEAL

In Iran, a nation where women have no voice, some of the most activist movies are being made by women.

The University at Buffalo International Women's Film Festival continues at 7 p.m. Thursday with a screening of "May Lady," a 1998 movie directed by Rakhshan Bani-Etemad. "May Lady" is the story of Forough, a divorced, professional Iranian woman in conflict over the needs of her troubled teenage son and her own need for adult love and companionship. Bani-Etemad, who started as a documentary filmmaker, isn't simply considered a leading woman director in her country -- she's considered a top Iranian filmmaker.

Introducing the film will be resident adviser for Iranian films at UB's Gender Institute, Behjat Henderson.

The film will be shown in the Market Arcade Film and Arts Centre, 639 Main St. Tickets are $5 to $7.50. Call 829-3451. Director Julie Davis will be on hand to introduce the final film in the series, her movie "Amy's Orgasm," at 7 p.m. March 11.