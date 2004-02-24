JOSEPH J. CONGELLI, ACTIVE IN HIS PARISH

Joseph J. Congelli, an active parishioner and volunteer firefighter, died Sunday (Feb. 22, 2004) in Jones Memorial Hospital. He was 95.

A Wellsville native, Mr. Congelli was president of the Class of 1925 at Wellsville High School and its salutatorian.

He retired from the Worthington Steam Turbine Corp. plant in Wellsville as a production manager in 1974.

Mr. Congelli was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where he was a trustee and 50-year member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society, from which he stepped down as president shortly before his 95th birthday Feb. 14.

He received the St. Joseph the Worker Award in 1990.

Mr. Congelli was a 60-year member of the Dyke Street Engine Company, part of the Wellsville Volunteer Fire Department, and served as a captain.

He also was a member of the Apollo Club of the Male Chorus of America, performing on Broadway, and the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, the former Dena D'Orazio; two sons, James C. of Cornwall-on-Hudson and Joseph Jr. of Medina, Wash.; a daughter, Anita Drake of Fishkill; a brother, Henry of Belmont; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Friday in Immaculate Conception Church, 22 Maple Ave., after prayers at 11 in J.W. Embser & Sons Funeral Home, 34 W. State St. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery.

[Weigand].