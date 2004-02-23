UB'S BATTLE EARNS DISTRICT HONORS

University at Buffalo junior guard Turner Battle was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District I University Division Men's basketball team.

Battle, a communications major with a 3.47 grade point average, joins Craig Forth of Syracuse, Emeka Okafor of Connecticut, Patrick Powers of Brown and Rob Thompson of Fairfield on the All-District team.

Bill Schiltz (Grand Island) of D'Youville was named Western Division Player of the Week and Kevin Buggs (Canisius) of New Paltz received the same honor in the Metro Division of the North East Collegiate Volleyball Association.

St. Bonaventure junior tennis player Mario Arce was named Atlantic 10 Performer of the Week after he went 1-1 in singles play and 2-0 in doubles competition.

Niagara goalie Jeff VanNynatten, who stopped 64 of 66 shots in two wins over Air Force, was named College Hockey America Defensive Player of the Week.

Canisius inducts six

Canisius College has inducted six new members into its Sports Hall of Fame. The hall now has 132 honorees. The inductees are:

* Bill Covelli (1984, crew): Covelli and the Canisius crew team claimed the national title in 1983. As a captain in 1984, his varsity squad won six races and the overall title at the state championships. He was hired as a coach in 1985 and led the team to its second national title in three years.

* Jennifer Johnson Smith ('91, tennis): Johnson Smith is first in career singles wins (56). She was the first Canisius athlete to win an individual MAAC title (1989). She won 17 straight singles matches in 1989 and won the MAAC singles title.

* Christopher Mattingly ('88, track): Mattingly holds the school indoor track record in 500 meters (1:06.7) and 1,000 meters (2:28.8). He ran a 4:07.2 mile at the Empire State Games in 1986, is a member of the 4x800 team that holds the school outdoor record (7:46.1), and also lettered in cross country.

* Richard Mazuca ('50, football): Mazuca was an All-Western New York guard in 1946 and 1947. After serving in World War II from 1943-45, he had two years of eligibility remaining, and Canisius went 13-5. He was an All-Little Three guard in 1946 and 47, and a team captain in 1947.

* Leslie Samson ('93, softball): Samson ranks first in career runs (147). In 1992, she led the team in batting average (.404), hits (43), at-bats (95), runs (41) and triples (five). She ranked fifth in the nation with .97 runs per game in 1990.

* Ann Woloszynski ('90): Woloszynski was a two-time COSIDA Academic All-American (1989-third team, 1990-second team). She ranks seventh all-time in fielding percentage (.974) and 19th in career RBIs (58). She was a Canisius assistant coach for 11 years, during which the Golden Griffins went 335-137, claimed nine MAAC regular-season championships, seven MAAC tournament titles, three NCAA tournament appearances and seven 30-win seasons.