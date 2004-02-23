EMERGENCY CONTRACEPTION IS VERY SAFE

Recent letters in The News regarding emergency contraception, also known as the "morning after pill," have been disturbing to me. As a medical professional and a member of the Planned Parenthood board of directors, I am distressed by the misinformation being propagated.

The Food and Drug Administration's medical advisory panel of experts has overwhelmingly recommended that emergency contraception be sold over-the-counter after considering the medical facts. It is extremely safe and very effective when taken in a timely manner. There are no contraindications to emergency contraception. In fact, women can take it even if daily hormonal birth control is not an option for them. It is easy to use. Packaging would encourage women to see a primary care provider and would include safe sexual practice information.

Emergency contraception will prevent countless unintended pregnancies and abortions. Over-the-counter access will be especially important for the uninsured and low-income women who may be unable to afford a doctor's visit if their birth control fails.

I am also concerned about the rhetoric opposing easier access to emergency contraception for women who are victims of sexual assault, as if that may somehow support the perpetrators by allowing women to delay reporting the crime. Women who are traumatized by rape have many barriers to accessing quality care and many barriers to reporting a crime. The option of preventing pregnancy after a crime should not be yet another service denied to victims.

Men and women should be respected as to their ability to make responsible decisions about their own health, and access to emergency contraception is one more step in allowing women to do so. Appropriate availability of medication should be decided by medical professionals, not politics.

ELIZABETH KYGER, M.D.

Buffalo