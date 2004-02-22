Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County Clerk's Office for the week ending February 6, 2004.

ALDEN

2522 Wende Rd., Rita Uebelhoer to David Kidder, Mary Kidder, $95,000.

AMHERST

329 Willow Ridge Drive, Deutsche Bank National Trust Co., Bankers Trust Co. of California to Ellen Hoerbelt, $102,000.

36 Mapleton Drive, Rand Development Inc. to Sonia Prince, $223,000.

34 Cottonwood Drive, Farkas Bros Builders Inc. to Levi Greenberg, Rivka Greenberg, $145,500.

41 Brandywine Drive, Tahir Khan, Shamin Khan to Sara Goldstein, Barbara Smith, $238,000.

292 Capen Blvd., Edwin Donohue, Barbara Donohue to Adam White, Britt White, $80,000.

200 North Ellicott St., Ronald Hanley, Mary Hanley to Edward Speake, Mary Speake, $90,000.

31 Westwind Lane, Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. to Juan Ramallo, Juana Ramallo, $181,680.

122 Jasper Drive, Frances Hagg, Eugene Hagg to Thomas Wollschlager, Ellen Wollschlager, $58,000.

4619 Chestnut Ridge, Danielle Caruana to Ronald Conover, $68,000.

150 S. Union Road, Unit 118, Linda Hamilton to Lawrence Sestito, $74,000.

545 Lakewood Parkway, Willard Genrich to Gatehouse Realty Llc, $40,000.

24 Springville Ave., Richard Leong, Andrea Leong to Mischell Jones, $74,200.

55 Chassin Ave., Robert Dipasquale to Peter Holdaway, $160,000.

92 Beresford Court, Sirva Relocation Llc to Roderick Hennings, Pamela Hennings, $545,000.

92 Beresford Court, Ronald Pirtle, Brenda Moore-Pirtle to Sirva Relocation Llc, $545,000.

548 Capen Blvd., David Pierce, Robin Warner to Timothy Otoole, $56,500.

63 Berehaven Drive, Susan Haxton to Loren Haxton, $100,000.

66 Spruce Road, John Baron to Cendant Mortgage Corp., PHH Mortgage Services Corp., $56,457.

47 Four Seasons Road, Darryll Green, Diane Green to Cendant Mobility Financial Corp., $354,500.

48 & 56 Daisy Lane, Tonawanda Creek Development to NVR Inc., Ryan Homes of New York, $87,000.

172 Haverford Lane, Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. to Donald Bradley, Julie Bradley, $279,767.

1075 Youngs Road, Unit G, P. Rhoades to Abha Sharma-Wadhwa, $86,250.

391 Allenhurst Road, Mary Burke to Thomas Burke, $83,700.

281 San Fernando Lane, Farkas Builders Inc. to Scott Dewey, $259,900.

39-41 Sunshine Drive, Charles Reedy to Robert Degeorge, $128,700.

190 Casey Road, Karen Carlo to Todd Cummings, Bridget Grimes, $109,250.

13 Castle Court, Neil Goodman, Patricia Trimper to HUD, $74,035.

111 S. Forest Road, Mary Little, Mary Little to Glyn Weigand, Mary Weigand, $80,000.

103 Mapleton Drive, Rand Development Inc. to Victor Silverstein, Sandra Silverstein, $223,000.

64 Candlewood Lane, Beverly Williford to Steven Martin, Catherine Martin, $170,000.

AURORA

135 Brooklea, April Rowley to John Pedersen, $160,000.

48 Paine St., HUD to Donald Leone, $22,505.

42 Short Road, William Sahlem, Elaine Sahlem to Donald Shawver, Michelle Kowalczyk, $280,000.

V/L Nye Hill Road, PC Development Corp. to Vanderbilt Properties, $48,500.

BOSTON

5605 Meadow Drive, Donald Livsey, Elaine Livsey to Rodd Rummell, $91,300.

8601 Cole Road, Charles Zimmerman, Patricia Zimmerman to Michael Okal, $165,000.

V/L 37 Pearl St., Hickory Meadows Llc to Michael Jaskolka, Kristin Jaskolka, $36,900.

8601 Cole Road, Charles Zimmerman, Patricia Zimmerman to Timothy Pufpaff, Kim Pufpaff, $15,000.

BUFFALO

412 Goethe St., James Jarmuz to John Matyjasik, $42,000.

130 Parkdale, West Coast Capital Investments to Lavon Collins, $50,000.

373 Prospect Ave., Robert Carroll, Lisa Carroll to Etrade, Telebank, $49,175.

168 Hamlin St., Bryce Peters Financial Corp. to Gerald Smith, $5,000.

284 Baraga St., Alex Sanchez to HSBC Mortgage Corp., $49,401.

214 Glenwood Ave., Georgia Menefee to M&t Mortgage Corp., $60,592.

22 Hancock Ave., Margaret McCulty, Margaret McCulty to Manufacturers & Traders Trust, $51,696.

109 Goodyear Ave., Larry Gollwitzer to Federal National Mortgage Association, $21,881.

6 Viola Park, HUD to Jermaine Davis, $13,050.

212 Dartmouth Ave., HUD to Suriel Development Inc., $20,000.

53 Durham Ave., Centex Home Equity to Keith Canazzi, $11,500.

53 Phyllis Ave., Catherine Keenan, Marion Keenan to HSBC Bank, $44,827.

44 Brownell St., HUD to Diana Kishaba, $6,500.

100 Kerns Ave., HUD to Keith Larue, $38,002.

103 Fay St., Wayne Schofield to Ian Honeycutt, $15,500.

52 Montana, Fox Real Estate Inc. to Robert Rounseville, $11,500.

32 Verplanck, Fox Real Estate Inc. to Paris Kippen, $8,500.

209 Strauss, Jab Investments Inc. to Zack Holm, $10,000.

55 Poplar Ave., HUD to Affordable City Homes Inc., $10,055.

1010 Main St., Dowd Rental Service & Sales Inc. to 1010 Group Llc, $225,000.

69 Cary St., Frances Augusta to Deborah Kane, $117,000.

457 Massachussetts Ave., Alice Russell to Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., $51,017.

2065 Southpark Ave., William Hiam, Linda Hiam to Patrick Argiro, $30,000.

38 Rugby Road, Grazia Falsone to Deodata Keller, $50,000.

34 Butler Ave., Stephon Henderson, Katherine Henderson to Pass-Through Lasalle National Bank Mortgage, $25,575.

43 Copeland Place, Beneficial Homeowner Service Corp. to Leslie Smith, $16,500.

353 Huntington Ave., Ronald Mandell, Jacqueline Mandell to Robert Sartini, $45,000.

30 Mariner St., Lester Allen, Daniel Messina to Hadas Steiner, $58,000.

61 Ashley, City of Buffalo to Buffalo Properties Holding Llc, $6,000.

363 May St., Imagine Development Group Ltd. to Raynetta Hall, $16,000.

61 Glenwood Ave., Robert Hunter, Mary Hunter to Debra Jefferson, $25,040.

40 Sattler Ave., Kenneth Kujawa to Federal National Mortgage Association, $23,000.

100 Gittere St., William Mesler to Bank One National Association, Structured Asset Securities Corp., $25,711.

41 Edson, City of Buffalo to Paul Szablicki, $11,000.

480 Minnesota, City of Buffalo to Marco Davis, $20,000.

44 McKinley Parkway, John Ruggerio, John Ruggiero to Kevin Argus, $87,500.

241 Courtland, City of Buffalo to Joyce Norwood, Sharon Brown, $6,500.

14 Kerns Ave., Washington Mutual Bank Fa to HUD, $17,132.

111 Amber St., Dawn Smith, Dawn Smith to Michael Muroff, Nancy Muroff, $43,400.

24 Grote St., HUD to Omayra Torres, $8,900.

18 Lilac St., Sharon McCooey to HSBC Mortgage Corp., Marine Midland Mortgage Corp., $43,798.

389 Military Road, Gregg Pfeiffer to J&F Property Resource Corp., $11,500.

1297 Michigan Ave., Gus Tarts, Nellie Tarts to Federal National Mortgage Association, $7,362.

825 St. Lawrence, William Eleey, Suzanne Keller-Eleey to Jeanetta Hanlon, $72,600.

28 Lombard St., Fox Real Estate Inc. to Katerina Kupkova, $9,000.

19 Heward Ave., Mark Anthony to M&T Mortgage Corp., $50,363.

7 Hedley Place, Eileen Hawkins to Principal Residential Mortgage, $67,751.

282 North Park Ave., Theresa Spagna, Theresa Maulucci to Mikhael Rubin, Jennifer San Filippo, $128,000.

538 La Salle Ave., HUD to Mohammad Hussain, $14,786.

263 Saranac Ave., Frank Fedele, Frank Cefalu to Richard Wartinger, $69,900.

367 May St., Fox Real Estate Inc. to Charles Maric, $8,500.

62 Erb, Suriel Development Inc. to Donna Johnson, $56,900.

195 Stockbridge Ave., Manufacturers & Traders Trust Co. to Wealth Empowerment Llc, $17,000.

1141 Delaware Ave., Unit 5S, John Clough to Marjorie Gardner, $306,500.

649 Lisbon Ave., Charlene Jones to David Hunt, Vicki Hunt, $49,500.

64 Reed St., Fox Real Estate Inc. to Katerina Kupkova, $10,000.

57 Clarendon Place, James Milbrand to Dinshaw Guzdar, Sally Guzdar, $206,000.

54 Bird Ave., Marie Cantwell to Centex Home Equity Co. Llc, $38,988.

77 Crestwood Ave., Lori Fiorella to Melvin Sykes, $89,000.

26 Shepard St., Curtis Hampton to Metropolitan Mortgage & Securities Co., $25,303.

176 Reed St., Fox Real Estate Inc. to Paulinus Echefu, $6,000.

97 Andover Ave., Regina Parker to Midfirst Bank, $41,059.

144 Floss, Kimberly Mcvay, Kimberly Randolph to Muriel Howard, $45,000.

77 Roosevelt St., Paulette Clay, Paulette Chatmon to Bank of New York, Eqcc Trust 2001-1F, $39,154.

146 Dartmouth Ave., Kim Koerner to Americas Deutsche Bank Trust Co., Bankers Trust Co., $63,606.

1740 Hertel Ave., William Rose, Robert Rose to Ima Equities Inc., $53,000.

102 Reiman St., Christine Kalstek to Shabudin Minsariya, $22,000.

14 Frontenac, A. Vazquez, W. Vazquez to Ladell Young, $102,500.

760 Seneca St., John Ring, Traditional Tile Co. Inc. to Kevin Judge, Michael Judge, $82,000.

51 C St., Fox Real Estate Inc. to Erik Rosete, $7,000.

49 Decker St., George Collins to Lynette Moore, $29,900.

280 Leroy Ave., Patricia Rodgers to HUD, $21,793.

146 Ridgewood Road, Lenoir Randall, Norman Reimondo to Jessica Coccionitti, $52,621.

190 Brunswick, Sarah Guice, Sarah Guice to Denise Sullivan, $46,300.

126 Ontario, Marguerite Bressler, William Bressler to Dave Measer, $8,000.

83 Vernon Place, William Woods, Richard Pietrykowski to Leonard Cherpak, Rosemarie Cherpak, $45,000.

15 Wex Ave., Lonny Laska to Jenny Nguyen, $23,000.

1308 Kensington Ave., George Tinklepaugh, William Koelle to Gerard Rodrigues, $36,000.

28 Fairview Place, Mary Darone to Arthur Ames, $36,900.

64 Amherst St., Robert Creeley, Penelope Creeley to E15 Llc, $335,000.

36 Brantford, Jean Fry to George Olmsted, Lysa Olmsted, $153,000.

47 Donaldson, Buffalo Niagara Development Corp. to Deena Richardson, $69,000.

65 Bennet Village Terrace, Salomon Brothers Mortgage Securities VII Inc. to Julene Brown, $10,500.

160 Zelmer St., Citifinancial Mortgage Co., Financial Services Associates to Buffalo Niagara Development Corp., $12,500.

85 Highgate Ave., Margaret Burns, Joseph Burns to Jesse Hamus, $82,500.

Dearborn St., City of Buffalo to Lewmar Properties Llc, $14,000.

443 Berkshire, James Barie, Lorenz Barie to Dennis Thomas, Ida Thomas, $25,000.

58 Sandrock, Michael Dimartile, Armand Beauregard to John Smith, $20,000.

375-377 Humboldt Parkway, HUD to Michael Anderson, Candace Dixson, $23,601.

CHEEKTOWAGA

57 Nagel Drive, Mary George to Joshua Phelps, $82,400.

231 Lackawanna Ave., Helen Gajewska, Helen Gajewski to Michael Crimi, $57,700.

41 Biscayne Drive, Michael Kenefick, Michelle Kenefick to Beal Bank Whole Loans, $94,841.

138 Meadowbrook Parkway, Thomas Ejbisz, Mary Ejbisz to Cazenovia Park Baptist Church, $78,000.

3126 Walden Ave., Kimberly Sheedy to Michelle Reed, $63,000.

28 Montfort Drive, Gary Mikolajczak to James Brizius, Valerie Brizius, $120,000.

85 Helen Street, James Halicki, Edwina Bobeck to Scott Wachowski, Sherrie Wachowski, $67,000.

79 Lloyd Drive, Thomas Laski to Michael Dugan, $104,000.

7 Village Lane, Wlodzimierz Kwarteruk, Anna Kwarteruk to Robert Niedzwiedz, $50,000.

203 S. Huxley, Mark Evans, Kim Evans to Michael Striejewske, $89,000.

58 French Road, IMC Home Equity Loan Trust to Joseph Szarzanowicz, $72,000.

58 French Road, Frank Pitrelli, Frank Pitrelli to IMC Home Equity Loan Trust, $67,170.

V/L Maryvale Drive, Maryvale Court Inc. to Mary Vinal, $10,000.

66 Viola, Filomena Damato, Raffaele Damato to Justin Santonocito, $68,500.

2578 Walden Ave., Westny Building Products Corp. to Schuler Acquisition Llc, $30,000.

43 Sunset Road, Adele Held to Gail Milburth, $90,900.

2400 Clinton St., Frank Jezioro, Frank Jezioro to Ethel Beiter, $150,000.

Losson Road, Gary Gawron, Janice Saxton to Aspire of Western New York Inc., $33,000.

107 George St., Adelaide Barone, Sharon Barone to Theodore Gorenflo, $96,000.

445 Cleveland Drive, C. Irving Smith Trust to Stephen Connolly, Bernadette Connolly, $79,500.

220 Poinciana Parkway, Marjorie Bagne, Lawrence Bagne to William Maron, Susanne Maron, $77,000.

147 Chapel Ave., Thomas Dove, Timothy Dove to HUD, $85,000.

CLARENCE

4191 Shimerville Road, Krystyna Ozarski, Andrzej Ozarski to Andrzej Ozarski, Deidre Ozarski, $120,000.

5485 Marthas Vineyard, John Bobeck, Sue Bobeck to Ronald Christopher, Theresa Spagna, $260,000.

10888 Main St., Cathleen Heckeler to Robert Stearns International Inc., $115,000.

9626 Martin Road, Marie Scherf to Lester Washbon, $104,000.

6405 Conner Road, Edward Sawyer, Dyrene Sawyer to Jad Maouad, $66,000.

10405 Clarence Center Road, Richard Wood to Darren Swetz, Dawn Swetz, $175,000.

5422 Village Station, Village Station Llc to Nicholas Ciotti, $162,460.

Sesh Road, Thomas Hall to Thomas Zehler, Ann Zehler, $42,500.

4280 Fireside Drive, Gary McLouth, Kristine McLouth to Barry Gonsior, Marybeth Scimia, $155,000.

4440 Shimerille Road, Peter M. Todenhagen Living Trust to Donald Nabal, Betty Nabal, $141,000.

COLLINS

102 Erie Ave., Mark Claus, Kelly Claus to Melinda Crassi, $56,000.

CONCORD

171 W. Main St., Lawrence Griffis to Steven Vanuga, Anne Vanuga, $50,000.

171 W. Main St., R.J. Gullo Properties Inc. to Steven Vanuga, Anne Vanuga, $75,000.

133 W. Edgewood, Gordon Wood, Daina Wood to William Robinson, Janet Robinson, $164,500.

142 Eaton St., Trent Wilson to Peterson Beyette, $87,000.

EDEN

2567 Hemlock Road, Richard Pikula to Michael Courier, Debbie Courier, $131,000.

7644 Bley Road, Harold Bley, Marilyn Bley to Lee Bley, $100,000.

3010 Hillbrook Drive, Brian Buckley to Household Finance Realty Corp., $189,799.

ELMA

851 Transit Road, Gary Nebitt to Kent Cooper, $70,000.

1631 Transit Road, Fischione Construction Co. Inc. to Wayne Ladowski, Patricia Ladowski, $447,000.

EVANS

6789 Derby Road, Joseph Ianni to Gary Camus, Mary Camus, $60,000.

1582 Burns Road, Glenn Doepp, Candice Doepp to Christopher Huber, $141,667.

20 Ward Parkway, Dwayne Morosey, Janet Morosey to Ernest Ruper, $65,000.

6984 Potter Road, Edward Jones to State of New York Mortgage Agency, $23,244.

6723 Gates Drive, Thomas Cahill, Susan Cahill to Dawn Quiter, $70,000.

6716 Gates Drive, Mary Oconnor, Mary Camus to Thomas Cahill, Susan Cahill, $77,000.

932 Grove St., Shirley Flierl, Kenneth Walczak to Deborah Doerner, $83,000.

9495 Jamestown St., Deborah Doerner to Robert Stoessel, $55,878.

GRAND ISLAND

1511 East Park, Luis Melgar to Shelia Lewis, Hollie Lewis, $107,000.

165 Deerwood Lane, Joseph Gadawski, Nancy Gadawski to Dennis Bustos, Deogracias Bustos, $232,000.

287 Fareway Lane, Mary Cocoman to Robert Coady, $140,000.

325 White Oak Lane, Enterprises Llc to James Ryding, $185,900.

3073 Whitehaven Road, Ava Ehde, Ava Nonnenberg to Thomas Hirsche, $66,500.

484 Whitehaven Road, John W. Stickl Construction Co. to Joan Mazur, $156,700.

HAMBURG

Brompton Drive, Michael Dipronio to Hoss Inc., $40,000.

Lakeview Road, Theodore Siwy, Marian Siwy to Ralph Demarco, $20,500.

166 Holiday Lane, James Rettig to Gina Hardwick, $75,000.

V/L 231 Pierce Ave., George Loehfelm, George Loehfelm to Anthony Miranda, $48,000.

2285 Hobblebush, Buttermilk Falls Estates Llc to Forbes Homes Inc., $28,800.

3658 Princeton St., Gail Bacher, Gail Hurney to Mark Peters, Tamara Peters, $127,000.

2315 Hazelwood, Edward Wrobel to Mark Disanto, $130,000.

John Michael Way, Parker Road Development Co. to John Bacher, Gail Bacher, $40,000.

2270 Hobblebush Lane, Buttermilk Falls Estates Llc to Forbes Homes Inc., $28,800.

V/L Big Tree Road, Erma Kern to Paul Wodzinski, Erin Wodzinski, $19,000.

3685 Breckenridge Road, Francis Kowal, Candace Kowal to Cory Shaffer, $148,000.

6352 Treefoil Court, Buttermilk Falls Estates Llc to Forbes Homes Inc., $28,800.

2171 Buttermilk Lane, Alan Mccandless, Karen Mccandless to Michael Brehm, $146,500.

97 George St., Tamara Buchholz to Fatemeh Hajiaskari, $118,000.

4459 South Park Ave., Walter Antonou to Larry Davis, Julie Davis, $119,000.

South Park Ave., Hanifa Omerhodzic to Hadzic Azem, Abdel-Razeq Al-Shafai, $10,000.

2791 Christopher Blvd., Brierwood Village Inc. to NVR Inc., Ryan Homes of New York, $39,500.

6505 Hackberry Drive, Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. to Kevin Hartman, Patricia Hartman, $191,817.

LANCASTER

30 Biscayne Drive, David Olejniczak, Henry Olejniczak to Kevin Paul, Julie Paul, $134,000.

5 Chestnut Corner, Windsor Ridge Partners Llc, Windsor Ridge Partners to Lawrence Ricigliano, Pamela Ricigliano, $237,080.

58 Terrill St., Household Finance Corp. to Pat Schmitt, $77,000.

30 Towne Square, Another Custom Home By Walter to Edward Tunmore, $168,000.

85 Aurora St., Arnold Facklam, Carole Facklam to Timothy Babula, Melinda Lipski, $78,000.

12 Heath Road, Windsor Ridge Partners Llc, Windsor Ridge Partners to David Goettel, Carol Goettel, $259,257.

4 Fox Trace, Essex Homes of WNY Inc. to Scott Kuhlmey, Rachel Kuhlmey, $226,575.

46 Summerfield Drive, Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. to Carl Ziemba, Louise Ziemba, $204,000.

492 & 496 Harris Hill Road, Stanton Sweet to Llc Genesee-Harris Hill Associates, $185,000.

LACKAWANNA

98 Center St., Francis Warthling to Michael Harig, $50,000.

67 North Drive, Patricia Steele, Richard Viggiano to Richard Viggiano, $25,000.

14 Apple Ave., Gregory Kemp, William Schlegel to Principal Residential Mortgage, $42,902.

56 Edna Place, Francis Warthling to James Szczesny, Carla Rush, $26,000.

137 Firestone, Joseph Furlong, Jean Furlong to Barbara Vroman, Kathryn Vroman, $92,000.

MARILLA

1068 Eastwood Road, Herbert Ruff, Jane Ruff to Gc Spring Realty Llc, $250,000.

Stolle Road, Daniel Handy to Daniel Bauder, Daniel Handy, $45,000.

Stolle Road, Daniel Bauder to Daniel Handy, Daniel Bauder, $45,000.

NEWSTEAD

6340 Utley Road, Gordon Berry to Craig Kelkenberg, $265,000.

Lesswing Road, Vacant, Douglas Sescil to Susan Siuta, Timothy Piechocki, $33,000.

4810 Crittenden Road, Roger Sitzema, Dawn Sitzema to County Line Stone Co. Inc, $100,150.

4351 S Newstead Road, Joseph Baer, Patricia Baer to Bradley Baer, Stephanie Baer, $20,000.

ORCHARD PARK

37 Penhurst St., Marguerite Flynn to Amy Hellman, $108,000.

6647 Gartman Road, David Sanborn to Patrick Rizzo, Jennifer Kawa, $150,800.

278 Summit Ave., Nelson Tedesco, Holly Tedesco to Edward Konieczny, $125,000.

98 Graystone Lane, Barrington Heights Llc to NVR Inc., Ryan Homes of WNY, $60,000.

60-1 Carriage Drive, Adele Stern, Della Hadzicki to Mary Lawler, $69,000.

19 Eaglebrook Drive, Harlod Bulan, Donald Fenton to Todd Burkard, $91,000.

583 Lakeview Ave., Selma Janik to Glenn Gronkowski, $106,000.

6055 Armor Road, Orchard Glen Retirement Community Llc to Abrells Orchard Park Llc, $105,000.

5806 Berg Road, Claire Ejbisz to Thomas Ejbisz, Mary Ejbisz, $150,000.

SARDINIA

S. Protection Road, Steven Stutzman, Beatrice Mazzeo to Nickolas Hoffman, Tiffany Patti, $8,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

175 Adam St., William Heacock to Gregory Izydorczak, Karen Izydorczak, $51,900.

48 Carney St., Henry Czochara to Richard Simmons, Janet Simmons, $15,500.

104 Clark St., John Gorman, Wrae Gorman to Dennis Hirschfelt, $85,000.

29 Steiner Ave., HUD to Sandra Arcury, $45,000.

91 Fuller Ave., Daniel Hunt, Christine Hunt to Cheryl Van Meer, $35,000.

TOWN OF TONAWANDA

27 Deumant Terrace, William Iorio, Jill Iorio to Richard Bly, $69,000.

71 Paramount Parkway, Ronald John, Gail John to Guy Wallace, Delphine Wallace, $109,000.

139 Woodmere Drive, Richard Truesdell to Sara Tanvir, $116,500.

520 Fries Road, William Robinson, Janet Robinson to Thomas MacKinnon, Maria MacKinnon, $144,000.

427 Thorncliff, Kenneth Shisler to Charles Seward, $70,000.

308 Man Ave., Sharon Henry to EMC Mortgage Loan Trust 2003-A, $67,000.

960 Parkhurst Blvd., Kathleen Martire, Mary Sullivan to Jason Szefler, $84,800.

106 Columbia Blvd., Lori Beckman, Lori Thompson to Christopher Schifferli, $113,500.

457 Orchard Drive, James Duggan to Michael Fay, Judith Fay, $90,000.

379 West Girard Blvd., Carmella Lamonte to Susan Smyth, $65,000.

8 Colvinhurst Drive, Richard Stockman to Brian Sampson, $108,000.

95 Palmer Ave., Peter Odonnell, Karen Odonnell to James Ventola, Maryjane Ventola, $72,100.

137 Nassau, Frances Gawkins, Carol Astalos to Paul Csonka, Jennifer Lam, $60,500.

35 Lasalle, Robert Jamieson, Keara Jamieson to Alan Whittaker, $80,000.

782 Starin Ave., Muriel Ulmer to Joyce Linde, $90,000.

100 Grayton Road, Barbara Hall, Murray Hall to William Eleey, Suzanne Keller-Eleey, $140,000.

1086 Englewood Ave., Eileen Chatters to Michael Ryan, Nadia Ryan, $70,000.

863 Highlan Ave., Chris Krzemien, Jill Krzemien to John Alfieri, $70,000.

36 Riverdale Ave., Alex Korodi, Patricia Korodi to Joseph Dimodica, $46,500.

338 Westgate Road, Robert Ranney to Kathleen Andrews, $52,750.

2070 Niagara Falls Blvd., Elmer Doyle to Timothy Caya, $80,000.

WALES

5501 Merlau Road, Martha Guard, Martha Ulrich to Wells Fargo Bank Minnesota Na, Trust 1999-1 Delta Funding Home Equity Loan, $87,100.

WEST SENECA

14 Gerard Drive, Gladys Benzel to Sheila Park, $105,000.

154 Westgate Blvd., Nigel Enterprises Inc. to Christopher Szeluga, Nancy Szeluga, $189,000.

14 Forestal, Paul Chapp, Irmela Chapp to Ronald Wurstner, Deborah Wurstner, $110,000.

2350 Berg Road, Elizabeth Henderson to Bonnie Hernandez, $100,000.

1 Mayfield Drive, Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. to Frederick Mcintyre, $167,419.

4070 Clinton St., Robert Conrad, Nicole Conrad to Frederick Leydecker, Patricia Leydecker, $145,000.

25 Rebecca Way, Fischione Construction Co. Inc. to Peter Boccolucci, Margaret Boccolucci, $146,000.

461 Seneca Creek Road, Carl Bueme, Mary Bueme to Michael Smith, Elizabeth Smith, $45,000.

5 Winfield Drive, Marrano/Marc Equity Corp. to Michael Catapano, Lila Catapano, $159,065.

4728 Seneca St., Doris Stock, Donald Stock to Darrin Stock, Dean Stock, $50,000.

4 Leacliff, Geraldine Getman to Scott Spence, $8,000.