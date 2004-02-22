Roger Clemens should have a curve this good: Students scoring 28 out of 84 points on the latest New York State Regents Math A exam pass, and students scoring 37 points earn a coveted Regents diploma. If this is raising the bar for student performance, it's an increase measured in inches. Parents and students have a right to question the logic of test scoring that seems designed to meet a predetermined result.

Scoring on such a grand curve does students who otherwise would have failed little good. It becomes nearly impossible to convince that student that he or she may not have fully grasped the fundamentals. Nor does it do the college applicant much good to go forth armed with a Regents diploma that amounts to nothing.

The state argues that this exam is a valid test, but that doesn't make it a good one. There are experts who say that the test and scoring were both fair, but there are others who simply are shocked.

This Math A may well have been an easier exam than the controversial one administered last June, when an unprecedented number of students across the state failed. But what does it say about the quality of education -- or the expectations of student performance that are so staunchly defended by the Regents -- when students had to get less than half the answers right in order to pass this exam, and a third of the questions were multiple choice? If the exam is always going to be graded on such a steep curve, then what's the point?

Granted, New York State probably has the highest standards in the country, as Alfred Posamentier, dean of the School of Education at the City College of New York, said. Posamentier is on the standards committee appointed by Education Commissioner Richard Mills. The commission is trying to grapple with setting standards without dumbing anything down.

Posamentier also was on the Math A panel following last year's debacle. That panel recommended that the standards be reviewed, possibly redefined and made much more clear and useful to teachers. Mills accepted all of the recommendations, including the establishment of a more far-reaching standards committee.

That committee plans to address three main points: what someone with a high school diploma should know in mathematics, how to best transmit that information to teachers and how to assess whether that's been done. That work is needed -- but the committee has met only twice. Distorting test results through a ridiculous curve is no substitute for addressing those three areas of concern.