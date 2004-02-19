Olivia C. Morgan of Buffalo died Tuesday (Feb. 17, 2004) at home after a long illness. She was 60.

Born Olivia C. Capers in Savannah, Ga., she moved to Buffalo in 1962 and remained a city resident for the rest of her life. She had a number of jobs, including as a produce worker at several Buffalo supermarkets.

She loved to bowl and frequently traveled to bowling tournaments. She was a member of St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church and its Bereavement Board and Ladies Guild.

Mrs. Morgan is survived by her husband of 18 years, Gilbert; four daughters, Lolita Newton, Antoinette Ayers, Vanessa Newton and Olivia J. Newton, all of Buffalo; two sons, Frank and James I., both of Atlanta; two sisters, Gwendolyn Woods and Hermetta Polite, both of Buffalo; four brothers, Willie Capers of Las Vegas, David Polite of Rochester, Zeke Polite of Buffalo and John Mark Polite of Savannah; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Martin de Porres Church, 555 Northampton St. Entombment will be in Rosewood Mausoleum in Forest Lawn.

[Bonfatti].