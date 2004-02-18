Is it time for a Big finish for Carrie Bradshaw and "Sex and the City" (9 p.m. Sunday)?

After last week's penultimate episode of this trendy HBO series, it looks like Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) is going to have a lot in common with "The Bachelorette."

She is down to a final two: Who will get Carrie's final rose? Will it be the old lover, Big (Chris Noth), with whom she has a long history and who finally seems to realize what he's lost? Or will it be the "old guy," Alexsandr Petrovsky (Mikhail Baryshnikov), who has fulfilled some of her romantic fantasies and convinced her to try living in Paris?

For most fans of this fashionable series, it really is no contest. Big wins big, simply because they have such a shared history. And the contrasts between her relationship to Big and her relationship with Alexsandr couldn't have been more striking in last Sunday's tip-off episode, which showed how lost Carrie felt surrounded by Alexsandr's adult daughter, his friends, his life.

It ended with Carrie looking very alone as her fantasy hero renewed acquaintances with old friends.

Meanwhile, Big was groveling with Carrie's best friends, Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Samantha (Kim Cattrall) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and asking for advice on how to win Carrie back.

Miranda, the opinionated one who begged Carrie to stay in her beloved New York City and live her life instead of Alexsandr's, spoke for much of the audience when she dramatically told Big: "Go get our girl."

The extended Petrovsky fantasy has not only caused Carrie to look lost, it also has helped make the series look lost at times, too. It is as if someone has stolen Carrie's New York brain as much as her heart.

Except for the notable reduction in sex, the entire abbreviated season seems like one network sweeps event after another. Samantha is dealing with breast cancer, Miranda is dealing with life in Brooklyn with her family, and Charlotte is adopting puppies and possibly a child.

As the series prepares to end its six-year run, the writers have been in a rush to resolve issues at a dizzying speed. Despite all the hoopla and Oprah Winfrey's celebration of the series, audiences haven't flocked to the final season. That could be largely due to the stiff competition it has faced on Sundays opposite the Super Bowl and the Grammys. And the finale has the misfortune Sunday of playing opposite the Screen Actors Guild Awards on TNT.

To celebrate the series, HBO is using the broadcast network trick of running an hour of highlights and reminisces prior to the 45-minute finale at 9 p.m. Sunday. It isn't sending critics the highlight special or the final episode to review.

From cast interviews, it is clear that three endings have been shot to heighten the suspense. Then viewers can argue about the big issue of what it says about the importance of being with a man or being single.

One ending would have Carrie land with Big, another stay with Alexsandr. The third one might be ambiguous, perhaps with Carrie deciding to return to New York and her job and willing to give Big one last chance to show his actions can speak as loudly as his words.

In January, writer and executive producer Michael Patrick King offered critics some clues about the final episodes. At one point, he reportedly said he'd like viewers "to think that the girls . . . are always in New York."

"Hopefully, we're good enough storytellers that there will be some sort of a fireworks feeling to the stories but no radical altering of people's consciousness, so they always feel as if they go into a coffeeshop and that might be the coffeeshop the girls eventually might be there. I'm not insane. I know they don't really exist. But, for a lot of people, the hopes of these girls should go on. The challenge was to just follow the imagination like we've been doing all along. Just to try to follow the direction of your instincts. Who knows? We followed our instincts."

My instincts tell me I'd be shocked if Carrie doesn't say or write "we'll always have Paris" to Alexsandr at some point. And if she doesn't meet her friends in a coffeeshop at another point.

Logic says the lady is smart enough to realize that she belongs in New York, where she has a relationship with three close friends that would be enough of a fantasy for most people. And an understanding man (Big) now willing, as he said last Sunday, to be fourth in her heart behind her three prized friends. Now that's love.

With the full knowledge that romance isn't logical in a reality TV show or a fantasy comedy, here's one vote for some sort of ambiguous ending that includes Carrie's self-awareness that she can't live without her one true love -- New York City.

e-mail: apergament@buffnews.com