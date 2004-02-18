GALLERY SITE PROPOSED FOR CITY VISITOR CENTER

The city visitor center may be located for this year in a Lowertown art gallery.

Alderwoman Phyllis J. Green proposed setting up the center in Market Street Gallery, 247 Market St. The city has been looking for a spot to offer visitor information for a couple of years, since the Dale Association evicted the visitor center at the end of 2002.

Last year, the city set up a booth in the lobby of City Hall, but it was seldom staffed. The building is open only during weekday business hours, and signs around the city still directed tourists to the Dale Association.

Green, R-2nd Ward, said City Hall is unsuitable because of its hours and a lack of parking when City Court is in session. She said gallery Director Ilania Kaplan suggested hosting the visitor center during an open house at the gallery last weekend.

The gallery is currently open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. "She's willing to change the hours. She's willing to bring her staff up and be trained," Green said.

Officials agreed that the staff needs to be well versed in all area attractions and lodging sites. "All the tours need to attract people. We need to be as fair as we can," said Mayor Michael W. Tucker.

He asked the aldermen to visit the gallery during the next two weeks and, if no one has an objection, the Council could vote on awarding it the visitor center at its March 3 meeting.

The location would be used only this year. A permanent visitor center is scheduled to open in Hamilton House, at Church and Ontario streets, in 2005.

"The best thing about this is there's no cost to the city and she's going to be open seven days a week," said Council President John Lombardi III, R-5th Ward.

Alderman Joseph C. Kibler, R-At Large, said there should still be some presence at City Hall. Alderman Scott A. Cercone, R-3rd Ward, said the city can leave a brochure rack there and perhaps install others at major tourist sites.

Lombardi said he wants to install a signboard outside City Hall to direct visitors to events. He said the sign could be paid for by business sponsorships.

In other action, the Council voted to buy five new police patrol cars from Gambino Ford for $94,448. The city also bought a three-year extended warranty for $1,720 per car.

The Council authorized the seeking of bids for a new Fire Department radio system. Alderman Patrick W. Schrader, D-4th Ward, said the city will be switching to a higher frequency that will make communications easier from inside buildings and in outlying locations.

The cost is estimated at $40,000, to be paid from a bond issue the city floated last year.

Also, the Council decided that it will not allow city parks to be reserved for wedding ceremonies or photo sessions. City Clerk Richard P. Mullaney said the policy will remain first-come, first-served.

The issue was raised when a couple asked Mullaney if they could reserve Lincoln Avenue Park for their wedding. Mullaney told them he lacked authority to do that. That park and the Outwater Park rose garden are popular photo stops for local couples.

e-mail: tprohaska@buffnews.com