OVER THE WEEKEND

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra brought "The Wonderful World of Dr. Seuss" to life musically Sunday afternoon in Kleinhans Music Hall.

Sunday afternoon, Horton heard more than a Who. Thanks to the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra, he heard waltzes and weasels and all sounds divine, as Kleinhans held a Seuss Fest in music and rhyme.

For 50 minutes, the doctor was in the house -- in spirit, anyway. Titled "The Wonderful World of Dr. Seuss," the children's concert offered operatic interpretations of two stories by the beloved author: the classic "Green Eggs and Ham" and the lesser-known "Gertrude McFuzz," a cautionary tale about a bird that takes drastic measures to get more feathers.

Seuss' whimsical verse is a case study in the power of cadence. Say it aloud and you're practically singing. Setting his words to music, then, makes perfect sense. That was illustrated in comedic fashion as guest artists Maria Jette and McKenzie Schwefel took the stage.

Oh, the places they took us. Jette, a soprano who has performed with orchestras around the country, invited the audience to join her in reciting the passage of "Green Eggs and Ham" that begins: "I do not like them in a house." Each time she repeated the phrase faster, turning it into a delightful tongue twister. (From my vantage point, the adults enjoyed this exercise even more than the kids.)

With Schwefel, a 12-year-old Minnesotan actress, Jette told "Green Eggs" in song as the BPO performed Robert Kapilow's musical setting of the story. Schwefel played the persistent Sam-I-Am, repeatedly asking Jette to consider her platter of food. Each time Schwefel emerged from behind a screen, she held a painting of a box, a fox or another of the story's end rhymes. As Jette's exasperation grew, her tone changed. In one section, she was a lounge singer; in another, she hammed it up as an indignant diva.

The young Schwefel demonstrated her aptitude for pantomime during "Gertrude McFuzz," though her voice occasionally lost its power, making it difficult for the audience to hear the story's words.

Sporting a primary-colored hoop skirt adorned with a single droopy feather, Schwefel played the title character, a bird determined to have more plumage than her rival. Gertrude's quest brings her to a doctor (Jette), who prescribes special berries. Gorging on the fruit, Gertrude produces so many feathers that she weighs too much to fly.

McFuzz's moral tale, also set to Kapilow's orchestration, is a variation on the adage: "Be careful what you wish for." It's told in typical Seussian style, with the author's invented creature learning her lesson only after succumbing to temptation.

Speaking of variations, conductor Ron Spiegelman led the orchestra in a delightful series of variations on the "Pop Goes the Weasel" theme. While it was fun hearing the kids' tune delivered as both waltz and march, I would have preferred listening to another Seuss adventure.

Maybe next year, the Cat in the Hat will make a guest appearance. Now that would be fun that is funny.