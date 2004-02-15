NORMAN A. REINHARDT, POSTAL WORKER

A Mass of Christian Burial for Norman A. Reinhardt was offered today in St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Amherst, after prayers in Amigone Funeral Home, Amherst. Burial was in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Cheektowaga.

Mr. Reinhardt, a World War II veteran and longtime postal worker, died Thursday (Feb. 12, 2003) in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Amherst, after a brief illness. He was 89.

A Buffalo native, he attended St. James School and Seneca Vocational High School. He was a cook aboard an Army transport ship in the Pacific during World War II and was awarded the Bronze Star.

He was a Postal Service mail handler for 35 years before going to work for Hall's Bakery. He retired in 1972.

Mr. Reinhardt, who lived in Amherst's Amberleigh Retirement Community, was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal Employees. His hobbies were music, travel and singing with a choral group at Williamstowne Retirement Community.

His wife, Mary Bierl Reinhardt, died in 1986.

He is survived by a son, Robert of Garrett Park, Md., and two grandchildren.

