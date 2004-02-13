AROUND THE WORLD

Poor weather halts search for crew of cargo ship

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) -- A snowstorm disrupted travel across Turkey and Greece on Friday, forcing rescuers to call off the search for 20 crew members of a cargo ship that sank in the Black Sea.

The storm dumped up to 14 inches of snow in Istanbul, and lesser amounts fell in Athens, blanketing the Acropolis and other ancient monuments. Athens' airport was shut down, as was ferry service to several Greek islands, which also lost power.

The Turkish coast guard searched for the crew of the 592-foot coal freighter Hera, a Cambodian-flagged vessel that sank near the entrance of the Bosporus, an official said. The search was called off after three hours because of 55 mph winds and waves approaching 20 feet.

Two other cargo ships collided because of poor visibility, leaving one crew member missing.

Ex-president of Chechnya killed by car bomb in Qatar

DOHA, Qatar (AP) -- Chechnya's exiled former president, wanted by Russia for terrorism and ties to al-Qaida, was assassinated Friday when a bomb blew apart his car as he left a mosque with his teenage son.

Russia's security services denied any involvement in the death of Zelimkhan Yandarbiyev, 51. But a Chechen rebel group called the slaying "the latest bloody Kremlin crime."

Yandarbiyev's 13-year-old son was critically wounded in the 12:45 p.m. blast after prayers in the capital, Doha, according to the Interior Ministry.

"We are collecting evidence in order to catch the perpetrators," said Qatar's chief of security, Mubarak al-Nasr.

Three ice climbers dead after avalanche in Canada

BANFF, Alberta (AP) -- An avalanche in Banff National Park in the Rocky Mountains killed three ice climbers, Canadian officials said Friday.

The first two were found Thursday night after a second climbing party reported their friends had not arrived at a prearranged meeting spot. Rescue crews found the third Friday morning on Mount Wilson, near the resort area of Lake Louise.

The victims were identified as James Andrues, 66, a deputy with the Pierce County Sheriff's Department in Washington state; police officer John Miner, 53, of Redmond, Wash.; and Russ Howard, 42, a civilian employee with the Redmond police.

Russian candidate recounts time as captive in Ukraine

LONDON (AP) -- A Russian presidential candidate who disappeared for several days said Friday that he was drugged and made the subject of a compromising videotape while being held by unknown captors in Ukraine.

Liberal candidate Ivan Rybkin said he intended to pursue his presidential campaign from London because of fears for his safety.

Rybkin initially said he had been taking a break in Kiev, Ukraine's capital, when he surfaced there earlier this week after his family reported him missing.

He told a news conference Friday in London that he was lured to Kiev on the pretext that he could meet there with Chechen separatist leader Aslan Maskhadov for talks aimed at bringing peace to the war-ravaged region.

Rybkin told reporters that he felt sleepy after being given sandwiches and tea at a Kiev apartment where he was taken for the proposed meeting Feb. 6.

He regained consciousness in a different apartment, where two armed men told him that it was Tuesday -- four days later. They showed him newspapers and video reports of his disappearance as well as a compromising videotape that appeared to have been made during his stay.