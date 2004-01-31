Research meant money on college campuses in the last decade.

It also meant top faculty, better students, economic development and prestige.

Grants from private industry and the federal government fueled the decadelong surge, and several public universities took advantage of the largess to climb into the ranks of the top private institutions.

But the University at Buffalo did not.

Research awards to UB increased only sluggishly during the last decade. In fact, when adjusted for inflation, the value of federal awards actually declined.

At the same time, State University of New York centers in Albany and Stony Brook saw significant gains in research awards.

UB's slip in research grants hurt the university's national reputation, some faculty say. And they say it stymies efforts to recruit faculty and students.

It also represents a lost opportunity for the community, because large research awards can bring new jobs and economic investment.

"I thought it was a very big problem," said Elizabeth D. Capaldi, who served as UB's provost from 2000 until last week. "(Research activity) is one of the most important quality indicators of a university."

But the research picture at UB isn't entirely bleak.

Faculty say Capaldi and other administrators placed a new emphasis on research. And they say those efforts paid off in increased awards and new high-tech centers, such as the Center of Excellence in Bioinformatics now rising downtown.

And new UB President John B. Simpson said a priority of his administration will be encouraging growth in research. He has already asked for a report on research activity at UB and peer schools dating to 1988.

"From my point of view, scholarship and research are critical to our mission," Simpson said.

Research is a fundamental piece of UB's identity, dating to the days when the university was based on Main Street.

When Gov. Nelson A. Rockefeller spoke at the 1968 dedication of the North Campus, on what was then a soggy field in Amherst, he noted "the Buffalo area's pre-eminence in the sciences and research."

Faculty say President Steven B. Sample, who served from 1982 to 1991, had an almost single-minded focus on research, which he saw as a way to improve UB's national reputation.

In one sign of UB's rise during the 1980s, the National Science Foundation chose UB as the site of the first National Center for Earthquake Engineering Research. The center since 1986 has coordinated $120 million in projects meant to reduce losses caused by earthquakes.

"(Sample) was very, very positive about research. And then it seemed to kind of languish," said Bruce D. McCombe, a physics professor at UB for 22 years.

'We lost focus'

William R. Greiner, who succeeded Sample in 1991, didn't ignore research. But he had his own priorities as president, emphasizing student life, housing and athletics, faculty said.

Greiner and Dale M. Landi, vice president for research between 1992 and 2000, declined to comment for this report.

"In my opinion, we lost focus for a number of years, and that was compounded by state budget cuts that occurred simultaneously," said David J. Triggle, a pharmacy researcher who served as UB provost in the late 1990s.

That meant that as the generation of UB scientists hired in the 1960s and 1970s began to leave the laboratory or retire, they were not replaced.

As UB's research awards remained lethargic, it became more difficult to attract good scientists -- the kind who bring federal grants with them.

"That's what we call in physics a self-consistent problem," McCombe said.

Between 1992 and 2001, total research awards to UB rose by 45 percent, according to National Science Foundation data collected by UB's Office of Research.

By comparison, the 34 public universities in the Association of American Universities, including UB, saw an average increase of 175 percent over that period.

The picture for UB is worse when research awards -- particularly federal research -- are adjusted for inflation. Between 1992 and 2001, federal research awards to UB fell by $5.4 million, or nearly 6 percent, when adjusted for inflation, according to the Center at the University of Florida, a program to measure the quality of research-oriented universities across the nation.

Meanwhile, adjusted research awards rose by 11 percent at the University at Albany and 36 percent at the University at Stony Brook, the Center found.

Several faculty said research seemed to become more of a priority under Capaldi -- who left UB last week for a post in SUNY administration -- and Jaylan S. Turkkan, vice president for research since 2000.

UB began to hire young researchers, some who brought federal research grants with them and some who are just now maturing as scientists.

"The future looks really sound because you've got this great crop of people coming up," said E. Bruce Pitman, associate dean for research and sponsored programs at the College of Arts and Sciences.

UB officials also sought to show that faculty research is valued.

The provost's office introduced young researcher awards, and gave out praise and engraved plaques at a reception for the 100 researchers who brought in the most federal awards in 2001.

Turkkan and others in the Office of Research held sessions meant to show scientists how to write grant applications.

"You have to teach them how to get money," said Turkkan, who previously worked at the National Institutes of Health, the largest single source of money for university research.

She said the success rate for first-time grant applications from UB faculty to the NIH has doubled, from 9 percent to 18 percent.

Research officials also are encouraging collaboration across traditional academic boundaries.

Thanks to a suggestion from Turkkan, Aidong Zhang started working with another UB researcher and expanded her research into bioinformatics and how computer databases sort massive amounts of genetic data.

"Their office plays a role in introducing people," said Zhang, a professor of computer science and engineering.

That's vital because many federal agencies are seeking research projects that cut across disciplines, said Paras N. Prasad, director of UB's Institute for Lasers, Photonics and Biophotonics.

In fiscal year 2002, the most recent year available, research awards to UB rose by 22 percent, to $227 million, according to federal data.

Spinoff benefits

Research success breeds future successes.

A University of Florida researcher developed Gatorade, and the Gainesville campus has received $80 million in royalty income since 1973, according to a university history.

The University of Florida, where Capaldi served as provost, uses some of that Gatorade income as seed money to support fledgling research projects until investigators can apply for grant money.

The school saw research spending rise from $140.2 million to $359.3 million between 1992 and 2001.

"Every time you drink a glass of Gatorade, you think about how you're helping research," Capaldi said.

The impact is felt off campus.

Every $1 of research money produces $3 in economic impact to the community, and each $1 million of research and development spending produces about 29 jobs, according to a 2002 report from the UB provost's office.

The state needs to invest in the infrastructure and the people who support high-tech research, which is the basis of the economy of the future, said Abraham M. Lackman, president of the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities in Albany.

But Turkkan cautions that university research won't be a panacea for Buffalo.

Johns Hopkins University, in Baltimore, brings in far more research spending than any school in the country, notes Turkkan, who taught there.

"The area around Hopkins is ground zero for urban blight," she added.

Some hurdles remain for Simpson and the rest of the UB administration in their push to increase research activity.

Tough competition

The hiring dry spell of the 1990s has left departments filled with researchers in their 50s and 60s, and recent hires in their late 20s and 30s, but few scientists in their prime years of productivity.

And structurally, UB's schools and its College of Arts and Sciences are significantly smaller than those at other major public research schools, thanks in part to shrinking state support.

More universities are making a push to increase research activity. The fight for the most valuable grants is stiff.

New York's universities, for example, saw their share of research money from the National Institutes of Health fall from 15.1 percent in 1981 to 12.4 percent in 1991 and 9.6 percent in 2001, according to data collected by the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities.

"I think what you're seeing in other states is they've been competitive, particularly the publics," said Lackman, CICU president.

UB isn't among the top 100 recipients of National Institutes of Health grant money. In overall research spending, UB ranked 58th among all colleges in 2001, according to that data.

Turkkan and Simpson said it's realistic for UB to aim to move into the top 25 among research schools, which would require doubling its current spending.

But, they admitted, UB isn't alone in seeking to move into the top 25, and the schools already there won't be standing still.

"You have to improve every year," Capaldi said. "Everyone else is trying to improve. It's very competitive."

e-mail: swatson@buffnews.com