UB GRADUATE HAS PANTHERS ON THE PROWL

Carolina Panthers assistant coach Mike Maser is a University at Buffalo graduate who has built a reputation as one of the fine offensive line coaches in the NFL.

When Maser takes part in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Sunday, he will reach a pinnacle in a career that almost never got started.

Maser grew up in Clayton, a small town in Upstate New York, north of Watertown and close to the border with Canada. He was recruited to UB almost by accident in 1965 by the Bulls' freshman coach at the time, Jim Wolfe.

"His girlfriend lived in Clayton, and he came up to visit her," Maser said. "He was going back to Buffalo and drove by the high school, and a little farther up the road he stopped at the bowling alley in town. There were only two guys at the bowling alley, the bartender and a guy eating his lunch. So he said to the bartender, 'Do they play football at that high school?' The bartender said yes. He said, 'Do they have any football players?' The bartender said, 'Ask this guy, he's the guidance counselor.' The guidance counselor said, 'That Maser kid isn't half bad.' So he went back and recruited me."

"I wasn't recruited by anybody else, and I probably wouldn't even have gone to college otherwise," Maser said. "My grades were only so-so. I probably would have just gone into the Army."

Instead, Maser started for three years at guard for UB, then was a graduate assistant coach for the Bulls in 1969. Several college stints followed, then Maser got hired as line coach at Boston College in 1981. He coached through the Doug Flutie era and spent 13 years at Chestnut Hill before following head coach Tom Coughlin to Jacksonville and the NFL in 1995.

Maser lasted eight years with the Jaguars, tutoring Pro Bowl linemen Tony Boselli and Leon Searcy. A year ago, he had an interview with Gregg Williams for the offensive line assistant job in Buffalo, but the Bills instead hired Pat Ruel. Maser joined John Fox in Carolina.

Maser, 56, is old friends with new Bills line coach Jim McNally, who was a UB graduate assistant when Maser was a freshman. The two also coached together at Marshall University in Huntington, W. Va. Maser's wife, the former Barbara Sartini, is a Buffalo native.

"I enjoyed UB and I still have friends in Buffalo," Maser said. "I've been very lucky in my career. I've tied onto people who are successful, good coaches and good people."

Commissioner Paul Tagliabue has a powerful message for NFL players when they get to the end zone: Stash that cell phone.

And don't even think about anything more elaborate to celebrate a touchdown.

The commissioner warned players that harsher discipline for over-the-top demonstrations are on the way.

He said unsportsmanlike conduct will draw stronger penalties and fines, even leaving open the possibility of suspensions.

Coaches and team owners have urged him "to take that stuff out of the game," he said during his state of the NFL address, held each year prior to the Super Bowl. He said the NFL Players' Association and the league's competition committee will discuss stronger punishment for stunts such as pulling out a cell phone in the end zone after a touchdown.

The New Orleans Saints' Joe Horn did exactly that on national television during a Sunday night game; the team was fined $30,000.

"Take taunting out of the game, take unsportsmanlike conduct out of the game," he said. "Cell phones, pens, all the other things, penalties likely will escalate if this does not stop."

Tagliabue said many coaches called him to say they were outraged by these episodes.

"They thought these were way outside the rules and uncalled for and humiliating to their players and embarrassing to players in general," he said.

Two years ago, San Francisco's Terrell Owens pulled a pen out of his sock and autographed a football after scoring a touchdown, prompting a warning from Tagliabue to all teams that similar acts would be punished.

John Elway headed into retirement with two straight championships and plenty of well-wishers. Barry Sanders left the game with no titles and lots of questions.

Elway, the star quarterback of the Denver Broncos, and Sanders, the superb running back with the Detroit Lions, are the favorites for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame today.

A minimum of four selections must be made, and it's difficult to imagine either of them falling short in their first year of eligibility.

Also on the ballot are Art Monk, Bob Hayes, Carl Eller, Jim Marshall, Harry Carson, Richard Dent, Gary Zimmerman, Bob Kuechenberg, Bob Brown, Cliff Harris, Lester Hayes, Rayfield Wright and George Young.

Around the league

Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi (leg), tight end Christian Fauria (leg) and running back Patrick Pass (ankle) were all given a 75 percent chance of playing and listed as probable on the final injury report. No Panthers are listed.

The New York Jets hired Doug Graber as defensive backs coach. He joins the Jets following three years as head coach of the Frankfurt Galaxy of NFL Europe.

The Green Bay Packers hired Johnny Roland as running backs coach. He replaces Sylvester Croom, who became head coach last month at Mississippi State.