Rob Dunmire sits at one of the round tables in the East Eden Tavern, a place where the first thing you notice as you walk in are the two big racks for snowmobile helmets.

He finishes a cup of cola, sitting with his brother and a friend, a round tin of Skoal on the table near them. On the tip of his tongue is the thought that always flashes through his mind when he hears about a fatal snowmobile accident:

"Great," he says. "And now they're going to close the trails and we'll lose our insurance."

For the snowmobiling community's legal riders, that's a common response. Because they know that the key to safety for the owners of Erie County's 10,000 snow machines is to follow the law, stay on the trail and drive responsibly -- the same way you would drive a car down the road.

But with the abundant cold and snow of the past month, there has been a flurry of snow travel, and some of the drivers who have failed to meet those conditions have wound up in the news -- and in the hospital.

Or worse:

Leland T. Dorsey III, 24, of Jamestown, went off a marked trail in the Chautauqua County town of Ellery, plunged through the ice of a pond and drowned.

David Zehler, 27, of Sheldon, was operating off trail in Sardinia when he lost control of his vehicle, fell off and was struck by the snowmobile following him.

Eric D. Rice, 25, of Chaffee, was killed in Sardinia when he misjudged the trail opening coming off a field and struck a tree.

Dean E. Lapp, 63, of North Tonawanda, drowned after he went off a trail and crashed through the ice of a subdivision drainage pond in Wheatfield.

In addition, several other serious snowmobile accidents have occurred.

In Eden alone, three accidents left two victims in serious condition and one in critical condition in January. Two of the three accidents involved alcohol, police said; all three were off trails.

What makes the number of accidents unusual is that snowmobiling as a sport has been growing safer by the year, with better trails and safer "sleds." Before the series of accidents this winter, there hadn't been a snowmobile fatality in Erie County in several years, according to Sgt. Mark Donahue of the Sheriff's Department.

But the number of snowmobiles has been soaring, too. Registrations have more than tripled since 1990, going from 50,000 to 172,164 in 2002, the last year for which New York has statistics.

The number in Western New York has risen to about 25,000 overall, with Wyoming County leading the way with one snowmobile for every 17 residents.

Getting into snowmobiling is far from cheap. The machines can cost anywhere from $3,500 for basic models to $10,000 for the top of the line; custom machines can go even higher.

Like any sport, it has a range of participants. For some, like Jeffrey and Cheryl Spengler of Lawtons, who like to ride with their 7-year-old daughter, Molly, it's a family affair. They take to the trails and go out to a family dinner.

"Where some people go out to Shea's for the theater, this is what we do," said Cheryl Spengler. "You meet a lot of nice people."

For others, like Patrick Russell and Erik Welstee, two 22-year-olds from Lake View, it's an opportunity to keep pursuing their obsession with motor sports. They ride trail bikes during the summer.

"We've rode motor vehicles our whole lives," said Russell. "For me, it's a chance to get out, away from the stress . . . on a machine that'll do 100 mph."

Both the Spenglers and Russell and Welstee have been riding since childhood and understand some of the basics, such as the need to stay on trails.

No training requirement

Between 85 percent and 90 percent of accidents occur off trails, according to the International Snowmobile Manufacturers Association, even though only 10 to 20 percent of the riding is done off trail.

But new riders buy snowmobiles every week. The only requirements they face are buying insurance if they're going to cross a road and obtaining a state registration if they're going to leave their own property.

Youths ages 10 to 17 can ride on their own if they pass a snowmobile safety certification class, but there are no such requirements for adults.

"Registrations have been increasing dramatically," said Hal Fleischman of Grand Island, president of the New York State Snowmobile Association and vice president of the Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs.

"It's been 8 percent a year for the last seven or eight years," he said. "And there are a lot of new people out on the trails. There's just a huge number of new riders out on the trails, and with increased traffic comes increased incidence of accidents."

Though New York State numbers are unavailable, statistics from Minnesota -- another state where cold-weather activities are popular and which has 285,000 registered snowmobiles -- seem to bear out Fleischman's assertion.

Alcohol plays a big role

In the winter of 2000-01, there was an increase of 20,000 snowmobiles registered statewide in Minnesota, and the rate of deaths increased from one for every 25,000 vehicles to one for every 10,000.

There are other variables, including weather. If there's little snow, there's little snowmobiling going on and fewer accidents.

Alcohol plays a major role, too. A majority of the area's most serious snowmobile accidents this winter have involved alcohol. Most studies nationwide show at least 65 percent of accidents involve alcohol.

"There should be a rule, if you have a drunk driving infraction, you can't ride a snowmobile," said Kevin Dunmire. "We've been out and seen 'em putting them down, and they're not staying long enough to sober up."

It's enough of a problem that the Erie County Sheriff's Department and other local police did a DWI check for snowmobiles in the Hamburg/Eden area on the encouragement of the local snowmobile clubs last weekend. Though traffic was down due to the bitter cold, five sleds were impounded for a variety of charges, including lack of registration or insurance.

Eden, with its extensive trails and about 350 snowmobiles in town, is one of the most-traveled communities in the county, said Officer Shawn Bishop of the Eden Police Department.

Club members do better

This year alone, Bishop has investigated three major accidents as well as some bizarre ones, including one in which a girl was driving too fast and struck a house, hitting the building's gas meter.

In another case, Bishop said, a pickup truck driver failed to clear his windshield properly and struck a 14-year-old driving his snowmobile properly.

Only about 20 percent of the snowmobilers belong to clubs, said Fleischman, and that is a major safety factor. Club members tend to be safer drivers and to treat trails across other people's property more kindly.

That's one of the reasons Fleischman's group supports a bill before the legislature in Albany that would reduce registration fees for club members. The bill, called the Snowmobilers' Rights and Responsibilities Act, which he said has already passed in the State Senate, would also raise to 14 the age at which young people could ride without a parent.

The rule would also establish "inherent risk," acknowledging that riders know there is some risk in the sport and putting legal responsibility on the rider and taking away some legal liability from clubs and the landowners who permit trails on their land.

Inherent risk is something that almost all riders acknowledge. They know when they get on their snowmobile that there is some risk involved.

Even the best riders have had some brushes. Fleischman recalls being blinded by snow dust from a vehicle in front of him and being bounced off his snowmobile.

Jay Boser, a Boston snowmobiler, said he cracked a bone in his forearm when he came over a hilltop to discover a stopped snowmobile blocking the trail.

'They're not educated'

And now new high-end snowmobiles can go as fast as 120 mph out of the box, said Bishop, who has investigated several of the accidents in the town this year.

"I've had a guy with a Yamaha RX-1, which has a 1000cc four-cylinder motor, tell me it's not fast enough," said Bishop, who also is a snowmobiler. "That can do zero to 100 mph in 4 or 5 seconds.

"A lot of these people, it's like when they get a new boat. They're not educated. A trail and a road are not the same thing."

Technology has improved the machines. Thanks to innovations such as heaters on the hand grips and seats, riders can travel untold miles without their fingers or their rumps going numb.

Suspensions have also improved, making it easier to stay on a snowmobile over bumpy terrain, and brakes have gone from drum-style to disc. But that doesn't mean they can stop on a dime.

"It's like being on a snow-covered road with your car," said Boser. "You can't just slam 'em on and expect to stop."

e-mail: eploetz@buffnews.com