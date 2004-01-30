BRACKET BUSTER GAMES WON'T HELP MANY TOURNEY HOPES

The pairings for ESPN's Bracket Buster will be finalized Sunday and announced in full on Monday night. But things aren't looking good for the mid-major schools who think an extra win in the Feb. 22 made-for-TV nonconference showdowns can help their NCAA Tournament resumes.

Most mid-majors are currently on the outside looking in at the NCAA bracket because they simply have not had enough quality nonleague wins. The lone exception is Gonzaga, which would easily make the field of 65 even if it doesn't win the West Coast Conference.

The Zags entered the weekend No. 17 in the Ratings Percentage Index, largely because of wins over Missouri, Maryland and Georgia and the fact their only two losses are to the nation's remaining unbeatens (Stanford and Saint Joseph's). The rest of the mid-majors are in the RPI danger zone. Keep in mind that teams rarely get at-large bids unless they're in the top 50, and some get left out even if in the 40s.

A lesson in RPI numerology: Manhattan was No. 39 before its win over winless Loyola last week dropped it to No. 52. Then a loss to Iona sent the Jaspers careening to No. 73. Meanwhile, St. Bonaventure actually improved 15 spots (from No. 134 to No. 119) after Saturday's 114-63 loss to Saint Joseph's, which maintains its No. 1 ranking in the RPIs.

Mid-majors get hurt by conference games against lowly teams in their league. The hope is that another matchup with a similar mid-major on Bracket Buster day can pump the RPI. We'll see. By the way, the University at Buffalo is part of Bracket Buster because the Mid-American Conference made all teams available. The Bulls are not in the postseason mix and thus won't get a television game. They're going on the road, with struggling Cleveland State (4-15) a prime choice for their opponent.

We're not going to assess the at-large chances of top-50 RPI teams from high-major conferences, such as Richmond (Atlantic 10), Alabama-Birmingham (Conference USA) and Hawaii (WAC). If they keep winning, they're in. That's not necessarily the case with mid-majors. Here's a look at some of them, with records and RPIs entering Friday:

Southern Illinois (15-2, 32 RPI, best wins over Wisconsin-Milwaukee and Wyoming): The Salukis have established themselves as the class of the Missouri Valley thanks to Wednesday's 84-79 win at Wichita State, their eighth road win of the season.

Utah State (14-1, 34 RPI, only top-100 win over BYU): The Aggies will probably win the Big West title and not need the at-large route. But if they slip, they don't have much margin for error because only one of their final 11 games is against a top-150 school. Plus, coach Stew Morrill's status figures to become a distraction as he could become the No. 1 candidate to replace Rick Majerus next year at Utah.

Western Michigan (14-2, 42 RPI, wins over USC, UAB and Arizona State): The Broncos could really benefit from a Bracket Buster win over, say, a Missouri Valley opponent. Even though their 11-game winning streak ended last week at Kent State, they have the likely MAC player of the year in guard Ben Reed and a good shot to get the call on Selection Sunday even if they don't win the league championship.

The rising team to watch: Air Force (14-2, 67 RPI with wins over California, BYU, Utah and Wisconsin-Milwaukee). The Falcons are on a school-record 12-game winning streak. They have not had a winning season since 1977-78, have not been to the NCAA Tournament since 1962 and had a very UB-like 27-game road losing streak until a victory earlier this month at Colorado State. Former Princeton assistant Joe Scott has his team leading the nation in defense at an eye-popping 47.1 ppg).

Need a big Bracket Buster win: Kent State (12-3, 51 RPI with win over Western Michigan and overtime loss at Boston College), Creighton (15-2, RPI 55 with wins over Nebraska, Fresno State and Wyoming), Nevada (10-6, 58 RPI but a win over Kansas and a 14-point loss at Connecticut); Wisconsin-Milwaukee (13-5, 64 RPI but 0-4 against the top 100); College of Charleston (13-3, 65 RPI but only top-100 win over Central Florida).

The Buffalo brackets

The latest projections from various sources for NCAA Tournament games in HSBC Arena on March 18 and 20:

ESPN.com: East Rutherford regional -- No. 1 Saint Joseph's versus No. 16 Delaware State, No. 8 Maryland versus No. 9 Memphis; No. 2 Pittsburgh versus No. 15 St. Francis (N.Y.), No. 7 South Carolina versus No. 10 UAB.

CollegeRPI.com: Atlanta regional -- No. 1 Saint Joseph's versus No. 16 High Point, No. 8 Seton Hall versus No. 9 Virginia; East Rutherford regional -- No. 2 Pittsburgh versus No. 15 Vermont; No. 7 Oklahoma versus No. 10 Illinois.

CBS SportsLine.com: East Rutherford regional -- No. 1 Saint Joseph's versus No. 16 High Point, No. 8 Seton Hall versus No. 9 UAB; No. 2 Connecticut versus No. 15 Vermont; No. 7 Purdue versus No. 10 Vanderbilt.

Peppers dunked against Bulls

UB fans still wax poetic about Reggie Witherspoon's 1999 debut against North Carolina, when the Bulls took a 40-35 lead into halftime before suffering a 91-67 loss. Carolina Panthers defensive lineman and former North Carolina player Julius Peppers remembers it, too. It was the night of his first collegiate dunk. "It was a great feeling," Peppers told reporters this week at the Super Bowl in Houston. "I almost broke my hand, I threw it down so hard. The place (Alumni Arena) was a zoo, man. We played in a lot of bigger places but I remember that place (with a record crowd of 8,926) was rocking."

BIG 4 THREE-POINTER

When UB burned the nets this week in wins over Northern Illinois and Akron, it marked the first time the Bulls have scored at least 85 points in back-to-back games against Division I foes since wins over Western Illinois and Troy State in 1997.

St. Bonaventure is just 6-42 against Temple -- and 0-27 versus the Owls in Philadelphia after Wednesday's loss that provided Hall of Fame coach John Chaney his 700th career victory. Chaney is 37-6 against the Bonnies.

Niagara plays Sunday in Iona's Mulcahy Center, where the Purple Eagles are 0-14 since joining the MAAC in 1989. Eight of the defeats are by single digits and a ninth was a 10-pointer in overtime in 2000.

