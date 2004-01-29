El Canelo is a Mexican restaurant in an unlikely location right off the Thruway that projects an air of absolute authenticity. Among its other pluses: a huge menu with reasonably clear food description, courtly service and -- we don't want to forget this -- a very gentle tab.

The place is part of a small chain with locations in Ohio and Erie, Pa. It's essentially a casual spot, of course, with a beer and wine license expected any day.

Walk right in and you'll find a bowl of chips on the table. That's no surprise in a Mexican restaurant, but these chips are exceptional. They have such a fresh corn flavor, they seem to just have come out of the kettle and out of the field. The rest of the food is fresh-tasting, as well.

There's a huge Combination Dinner section on the menu with 31 (31!) choices. The Special Dinner for Two (at only $10.25) might be a good introduction to the restaurant with just about everything based on the ever-present tortilla: one chalupa, one burrito, one chile relleno, one tamale, rice and beans, one enchilada and two tacos. At this rate, you'll hardly have room for the chips.

Or you can order fancier entrees like the Super Crabmeat Quesadilla ($8.25) or Bistec El Canelo ($11.99), a steak topped with lettuce, avocados and onion with a side of rice and jalapenos. A colleague recommends the fajitas, which he points out are studded with tiny bits of chorizo. Another colleague -- half the city desk has been to this place already -- says to opt for the Queso Fundido appetizer for $3.50, made up of melted cheese, chorizo and chips.

Frankly, there's so much to choose from, it makes your head spin.

My El Canelo Special ($7.10) was wonderful. It consisted of one tamale enclosed in a delightful crunchy cornmeal casing and two small crisp tacos, one filled with beef and one with chicken. And there was one chalupa, too: a flat flour tortilla topped with guacamole and cheese.

The Companion's Burrito Deluxe ($7.35) featured one burrito filled with chicken and refried beans, the other with beef. And because we were, incredibly enough, still a bit peckish, we shared a huge Chile Relleno ($2.50) a poblano well-stuffed with cheese.

Did I mention desserts? There are quite a few to choose from. There is Flan ($2.10), of course, as smooth and lush as ever, and Kahlua Cake and Fried Ice Cream. There are also Sopapillas. Ah, sopapillas -- those airy, deep-fried pastries with the lovely little crunch. A Super Sopapilla ($2.85) is served up with honey, cinnamon butter, chocolate, a scoop of vanilla ice cream and topped with strawberries. Overkill? Certainly. But I'm not about to complain.

EL CANELO *** *

WHERE: 431 Dingens St., Cheektowaga (897-1195). A Mexican restaurant that feels mucho authentic and boasts a huge menu. No beer or wine as yet. Credit cards: American Express, MasterCard, Visa.

FAVORITE DISH: El Canelo Special

NEEDS WORK: Everything is of good quality.

PRICE RANGE: Combination Dinners from $5.60. Entrees from $8.

SERVICE: Very fast

NOISE LEVEL: Moderate

HOURS: Open seven days, lunch and dinner until 10 p.m.

HEALTHY CHOICES: Chile; many salads; Soft Chicken Tacos

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: One shallow step

PARKING: In the lot

KID APPEAL: Children's plates, $3.25

