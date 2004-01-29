PARTIAL BIRTH ABORTION IS NOT A RELIGIOUS ISSUE

A recent letter in Everybody's Column referred to "partial birth abortion" as an example of religious ideology that should not be a part of our country's policies. That could not be further from the truth. This is no more a religious issue than was the murder of thousands of Jewish people during the Holocaust. This is a moral issue. And just like many people were silent during that horrible period in our planet's history, many are silent now.

This procedure, where a partially delivered baby has the contents of the skull suctioned out, is obviously taking a life. Current law says that it is OK to terminate an unborn child, but once the child leaves the womb, it becomes murder. This is absurd. And before people accuse me of trying to force my morality on others, just remember that that is precisely what our current laws against murder and robbery do.

JOHN LILLEY

Orchard Park