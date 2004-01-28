Paulette Thompson of Buffalo, a homemaker and former nursing assistant, died Friday (Jan. 23, 2004) in Grace Manor Nursing Facility after a long illness. She was 54.

Miss Thompson was born in Attalla, Ala., but moved to the area with her family when she was an infant.

She graduated from Bennett High School. During the late 1960s and early 1970s, she worked as a nursing assistant at what is now Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

She was a former member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church and the Northland Street Block Club. She played the piano and enjoyed singing gospel music.

She is survived by her mother, Rose; two sisters, Dorothy D. Bryant and Helen Kregg; and a brother, Andrew J., all of Buffalo.

A graveside memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Forest Lawn.

[S/Watson].