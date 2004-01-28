BERC CHANGING MAKEUP OF 15-MEMBER BOARD

The city's economic development arm is changing the composition of its board to comply with federal regulations that govern community-based development organizations.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations say that no more than one-third of the board of directors of the Buffalo Economic Renaissance Corp. can be elected officials or government employees, said Timothy E. Wanamaker, BERC's president and executive director of the city's Office of Strategic Planning. HUD regulations also say that at least half the seats must be held by low- to moderate-income city residents or people who represent that group.

BERC discussed the change at a meeting Wednesday but was not able to approve new bylaws because a quorum was not present.

BERC is initiating the changes itself. However, HUD could revoke BERC's status and ability to receive federal funds if the organization didn't comply with federal regulations.

To allow the 10 current board members to keep their seats, BERC is filling five seats that have long remained vacant on its 15-member board. David Sengbusch, BERC's executive vice president, will step down from the board because BERC decided to limit its representation on its own board to the BERC president. BERC expects to make the six new appointments at its Feb. 25 meeting.

BERC has also increased its revenue by taking a more aggressive stand with businesses to which is has loaned money or leased space. In the past, it might take as long as 120 days before a delinquent business would receive a letter saying it had missed payments. Now, businesses receive warning letters after 30 days and again after 60 days. The account is turned over to an outside collection agency after 90 days.

"We need to let them know we're serious," Wanamaker said. "Often the first letter prompts them to send in their payment."

