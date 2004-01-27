K-D SUPPLY ACQUIRES FIRM IN LAKE VIEW

K-D Supply Corp., a distributor of hydraulic factory equipment in North Tonawanda, has acquired a hydraulic design and repair business in Lake View.

The acquisition of Northeast Hydraulic Services expands K-D's services and gives it a new geographic presence south of Buffalo, operations vice president Kevin Pritchard said.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

A distributor of Parker Hannifin equipment, K-D Supply has locations in Tonawanda, Rochester and Syracuse, with 43 employees.

Michael J. Trzepacz, owner of Northeast Hydraulic, will remain with the company as general manager of the Lake View business, Pritchard said.

K-D, which is owned by the Pritchard family, plans to move the service business to Lackawanna shortly, adding two or three employees.

K-D's hydraulic equipment powers industrial machines in plants, such as plastics manufacturers and auto component makers.

An upturn in orders this month and last indicates a recovery from the manufacturing slowdown of the past two years, Pritchard said.