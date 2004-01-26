Steve Mesler couldn't help but shake his head in amusement. He had just finished off a bobsled run during World Cup competition in Cortina d' Ampezzo, Italy, when he heard someone calling his name. He doesn't often hear such fluent English in Europe, so he sneaked a peek into the crowd.

Sure enough, within a few minutes, he met a couple from Western New York. They happened to be in Italy on their honeymoon. They happened to hear about the World Cup bobsled competition. And they happened to live on Bird Avenue, just around the corner from Mesler's home on the West Side.

Only in Buffalo.

You know how it works. You climb Mount Everest and meet a man at the summit who says his uncle's sister-in-law has grandchildren in Cheektowaga. Twenty minutes later, you realize you're one of the grandchildren.

"You'll always find somebody that's somehow connected to that small, little city," Mesler said. "It was pretty funny."

Yes, it's quite a small world.

Mesler is thinking big.

In short, he left town as a track star from City Honors High, competed in the decathlon for the University of Florida, suffered an elbow injury, heard about bobsled tryouts and less than three years later is a pusher on USA-1's two-man team and a brakeman on USA-1's four-man squad. He was an alternate for the United States' four-man team in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City. He's been competing this winter in the World Cup circuit throughout Europe with stops in Calgary and Lake Placid.

It sounds like fun, only he doesn't have a car because he doesn't have a job. He doesn't have a job because he lives in Calgary -- North America's best push facility is there -- and can't get a work visa. So bobsledding is his job. His only money comes from a $1,000 monthly stipend from the U.S. Olympic Committee, which adds up to roughly $100 a month after rent and food or $25 a week or, basically, peanuts. Every once in a while, he treats himself to a beer.

"Right now," he said, "I can't complain."

Who would?

Mesler hinted he was looking for sponsors -- Team Mesler? -- but he also understands he's never been so desperate and so satisfied at the same time. He's a regular overseas, and he's back in Europe for World Cup competition on the USOC's dime. He knows where to get good coffee in Innsbruck, Austria, or frozen strawberries in Winterberg, Germany, or steak in Switzerland.

You can't put a price tag on the experience. Or winning.

Five medals for two-man sled

The two-man team already has earned five medals this season, including gold in Winterberg in December. You know those greedy Americans. They always want more. The Yanks are looking to overthrow the Germans and become the world power in the bobsled. He was in St. Moritz, Switzerland, last week, earning a silver medal in the four-man sled. They broke the track start record in the first heat and tied that mark in the second. The two-man sled finished fifth.

"All we talk about around here is winning," he said. "I spent a year on the World Cup tour getting my pants handed to me. I've gotten to have a lot of great experiences in my life. I had the experience of going to the Games, even though I didn't get to push. The next evolution is not being happy with going. You want to win. I expect to be there, and I want to win as opposed to wanting to just get there."

Mesler has been training with the idea he'll represent the United States in the 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy. Todd Hays, the world-class driver who piloted America's four-man team to silver in the 2002 Winter Games, is still at the controls. Hays is a football player from Tulsa and a college teammate and good friend of former Bills offensive lineman Jerry Ostroski.

Quite a small world, it is.

Mesler has a degree in education. He taught and coached briefly down in Florida. One day, he was surfing the Internet and learned the U.S. Bobsled Team was recruiting prospective pushers. Mesler took an agility test, blew away the coaches with his speed and strength, and began training in 2001.

"To get to the international level I'm at now is something I wanted for 15 years," he said. "It's just something that I love. It's such a dream to be able to compete at the international level and go to Europe and compete and be at the level I'm at. I couldn't trade that for anything. There isn't a job in the world I would take over what I do now."

Job?

Mesler hasn't had real employment in years because, after all, something so trivial would conflict with workouts in Calgary. He has gained about 40 pounds over the past 2 1/2 years and now weighs about 220. He recently ran the 100 meters in 10.80 seconds, which is less than five-tenths off his previous best time in college. His 30-meter times, which mean more in bobsled, are faster than ever.

"He has an ability to apply force like no one else we've ever had," Hays said. "He's just a genetic freak. Usually, those guys lack heart or the will to prepare. Because they're so gifted, they don't have to train. Steve has the ability and the will to prepare to win a gold medal every day. He'll do it 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and never vary from that. He's a real rare catch. To win a gold medal, we need four Steves. I think he could be the greatest bobsledder the U.S. has ever had."

Pushing the bobsled is all about strength and speed. One-hundredth of a second saved at the top of the run equates to three-hundredths earned at the bottom. In bobsled, it's an eternity, often the difference between first and fifth. Few have Mesler's strength and speed, and now he's learning technique. He's the brakeman -- the last man who jumps into the sled -- because he's the fastest member of the U.S. team.

"Bobsled is a funny sport," U.S. strength and conditioning coach Stu McMillan said. "You don't have to be the strongest guy, but you better be pretty fast. If you're not real fast, you have to be big and strong. Mesler brings a good combination of all the elements. He's very competitive, very disciplined and very dedicated to the sport."

Essentially, Mesler has helped the U.S. team become faster, stronger, better. Add Hays' driving skills, and the Yanks have one of their stronger teams. The four-man USA-1 team doesn't just share the same sled; it shares the same apartment in Calgary. Mesler, Hays, Bill Schuffenhauer and Pavle Jovanovic are together almost all the time. Six days a week, they wake up at 8 a.m., work out for at least three hours, have lunch and dinner, undergo muscle therapy, watch television and go to bed.

"It's something I'm loving and hating at the same time," Mesler said with a laugh. "We wake up at the same time. We train at the same time. We spend all day together. Luckily, we all get along."

Olympic fantasy

Mesler skipped Christmas in Buffalo this season because he didn't want to skip workouts in Calgary. People wonder why a 25-year-old would sacrifice living in the real world for some half-baked Olympic fantasy. His own aunt still asks him why he's not an engineer. He often hears from friends who are getting married, raising children and working 9-to-5 jobs in pursuit of the American dream.

Still, Mesler wonders, are they really alive?

Every four years, when the Olympics are on television, people imagine taking a run down the bobsled track going 90 mph on ice. But he actually took the necessary steps to get there, and he's witnessing the results of his labor. Now there's no turning back.

"My best friend (Dan Dearing) just got engaged," Mesler said. "He's an investment guy down in Florida, and he's setting himself up for the rest of his life. I'm still playing in my little wonderland."

In November, the World Cup circuit stopped in Lake Placid. Mesler's father, Ben, visited a bobsled track there when he was in junior high school, but he never would have dreamed the sport would carry Steve to the Olympics. Track, maybe, but not bobsled. The 2006 Winter Games in Italy are becoming more real with every race.

Ben Mesler made the trip upstate with about 40 others from Western New York. It didn't take long before people realized where they were from. They were the only people standing next to coolers and grills in a freezing parking lot a few hours before the event.

"We introduced tailgating to bobsled," Ben Mesler said. "It's the same as a Bills' game except that we end up with people from all over the world instead of Western New York and Canada. They asked what we're doing. We just say we're from Buffalo."

