MARTELLI APOLOGIZES TO BONA FAN

Saint Joseph's coach Phil Martelli apologized Monday for a comment he made to a St. Bonaventure fan at the Hawks game in Olean on Saturday night.

"There were about 12 minutes to go in the first half and I kept hearing, 'Why are you pressing, why are you pressing, you're up 25,' " Martelli said.

Coming out of a media timeout, Martelli remembers saying, "Shut up, you nitwit."

It was reported by The Buffalo News and the Associated Press that Martelli also called the fan a "moron" but the coach said "nitwit" was his only comment.

Martelli called the fan, Mary Palmer, to apologize. He also wrote her a letter and talked to St. Bonaventure coach Anthony Solomon.

"I wish that it didn't happen," Martelli said.

He said Palmer, a librarian, was "great" during their conversation.

The Reilly Center, where St. Bonaventure plays, is a notoriously wild environment. It was wilder than usual for the Hawks.

"I've never been in a place like that," Martelli said. "You couldn't see the doors. There was no way out."

Martelli's team often presses during the entire first half regardless of the score. If the game is a blowout, as this one was, he calls off the press in the second half and puts his top players on the bench. St. Joe's won the game, 114-63.