LAX RULES AT RINKS STIR CONCERN

Aurora's outdoor ice rinks are making their mark with skaters this winter, but relaxed rules governing them are worrying some town officials.

"As a hockey coach, I'm very worried about no requirements for helmets to be worn for hockey," Councilman Jeffrey T. Harris said during Monday's Town Board meeting. "We're giving people carte blanche to go out and do what they want. I realize insurance is one thing, but I think we should have some rules or rink guards."

Harris and Councilman Dwight Krieger expressed concern about the town this year scrapping rink rules requiring hockey skaters to wear helmets. In the past, however, the town didn't require helmets to be worn by freestyle skaters.

This year, the town only recommends on its rink signs that helmets be worn by all skaters.

"A speeding puck can do a job on somebody real quick," Harris said, noting damage he sustained to two of his teeth.

The change occurred because of potential liability concerns outlined by the town/village risk management consultant. As a result, the town switched to a "skate at your own risk" policy at all three of its outdoor rinks for the first time.

No staff are paid to supervise the two rinks in the village's Hamlin Park, which are designated separately for hockey and freestyle skating -- nor at the West Falls rink in J.P. Nicely Park. Hockey is allowed in West Falls, alternating every other hour with freestyle skating.

Parks and Recreation Director Peggy Cooke defended the town's move away from mandating helmets and not having rink supervisors. The liability issues are something the town can't ignore, many town officials said.

Cooke said that when she used to open the rinks on Saturday mornings, she'd regularly find children playing ice hockey without helmets before the rinks were even officially open.

Cooke and Supervisor Terence M. Yarnall both said they, too, would like to protect the children more -- but Cooke also noted that many people complained about wearing helmets in previous years and gave the town a hard time.

It wasn't uncommon to have to "shag" skaters off the rink for not wearing helmets -- only for them to return later on, she said.

"To say 'Wear helmets,' we'd have to enforce it 24 hours a day," Cooke said. And it's difficult to officially "close" the rinks and not risk liability problems.

"As parents, we have to take responsibility, too," Yarnall said, noting his young daughter wears a helmet while she skates.

The official hours for the rinks are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. The town has timers on the outside rink lights and counts on skaters to turn off the lights in the warm-up shelters when they're not in use.

"I'm surprised that an insurance company would (support) such lax rules," Harris said, adding he wouldn't want to see a skater suffer a permanent brain injury or have to live with false teeth the rest of his life.

Town Attorney Kevin D. Walsh said that if the town were to set up rules and then violate them, it could run into a greater liability risk.

Despite concerns, the board unanimously approved a 10-point list of rink rules for the three rinks, which opened two weeks ago. The list is posted at the rinks.

e-mail: krobinson@buffnews.com