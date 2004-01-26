AKRON SITE SET FOR NEW TOWN HALL

The Newstead Town Board Monday authorized the purchase of an industrial building at 12975 Clarence Center Road in Akron as a new municipal headquarters. The cost is not to exceed $750,000.

The Town Board plans to finance the purchase by issuing five-year bond-anticipation notes. Officials said the town has determined, following a state environmental quality review process, that the project will not have a significant effect on the environment.

The building, Strippit Inc.'s Research and Development Training Center, is located on 5.9 acres of land in the Village of Akron.

The project was discussed during a public informational meeting attended by about a dozen residents. Town officials said the building's roof will be replaced and other necessary improvements will be made.

The new facility will offer the town more parking, office and conference space, and will include a command center for the state police, a court meeting room and a display lobby.

Supervisor Gerald F. Summe said the town's goal is to hold court in the new facility by next Christmas.

"We built the new senior citizen center in nine months," he said.

The supervisor said Council members Joan M. Glor and Thomas George spent a long time working on the town's facility study in 2002. Based on the needs identified for the Town Hall, they believe in the project as outlined.

"I feel that the purchase of the facility is in the best interest of the town," Summe said. "I'm always trying to do something economically sound."

Councilman Thomas George said the facility would be a positive influence and will maintain the character of the village.