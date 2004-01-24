When Max Henderson Jr. visits Tops Markets stores, he brings lots of questions.

Henderson, Tops' No. 1 local executive, tries to talk to every employee in the store. He chats with customers and vendors. He prods them on what they like and what they don't like.

The personal approach suits his nature.

"I'm definitely a hands-on person," said Henderson, who tries to visit stores two days a week. "I like to be fully engaged."

Henderson has plenty to keep him occupied, as Tops tries to recover from a tumultuous 2003, dominated by an accounting scandal and job cuts. At the same time, he wants to return a sense of stability to the chain's management.

Since 1997, five different people have served as Tops' chief executive officer. In the latest shuffle, which happened last year, Tops' CEO duties were moved from Amherst to Carlisle, Pa., the home of sister chain Giant. Giant's CEO, Anthony Schiano, is now CEO of both chains.

Henderson's title is executive vice president and general manager. Schiano calls him "basically the man on the scene" for Tops. Henderson wants to put the chain's turmoil behind it as Tops faces even more change:

Tops, at the direction of parent Ahold USA, has put up for sale its Wilson Farms Neighborhood Food Stores, Sugarcreek Stores and most of its Tops Xpress locations.

Starting in 2005, Wal-Mart plans to start opening supercenters here. They have proven to be fierce competition in other parts of the country.

Tops is experimenting with an "every day low pricing" strategy in northeast Ohio, but has not decided whether to expand it.

Schiano has Tops' top job, and he and Henderson meet once a week. But Henderson is the local face of the chain. The North Carolina native was named to his job last April, bringing more than two decades of experience with Ahold chains with him.

He was most recently with Giant, a chain that has developed close ties with Tops since they began a "shared services" program in 2000. That agreement has led to a number of functions, and jobs, being transferred to Carlisle.

Tops last year remained the region's leader in market share, with 53 percent, according to Market Scope, a publication of Trade Dimensions. Wegmans was second, at 26 percent. Both chains' percentages increased slightly from 2002.

But 2003 was exceptionally trying for Tops, due to events that were under way before Henderson got settled into his new job.

Tops was rocked by an accounting scandal that led to the departure of several executives. Ahold said it found $29 million in overstated profits, mainly at Tops, that stemmed from the way vendor payments were recorded.

Tops' previous CEO, Frank Curci, was on his way to a new job with a different Ahold chain, but resigned instead.

And under a plan unveiled at the start of 2003, Tops reduced its corporate work force in Amherst by 119 jobs. Many of the functions were moved to Carlisle, Pa., but only 11 Tops employees accepted offers to transfer. Another six Tops employees took transfers elsewhere within Ahold, Schiano said.

As if that upheaval wasn't enough, Tops also revamped its office setup. National Fuel has taken over most of the building for its headquarters.

Henderson expects the Amherst offices' job count to remain steady, with 200 employees on site and an additional 100 employees working in the field. Despite a persistent rumor, he said, the chain has no plans to change its name to Giant.

Henderson said he doubts that selling the convenience store operations will have much effect on how Tops is managed, since the convenience stores are run essentially as a separate business, he said.

"The Wilson Farms business is a very strong, viable business," he said. "There has been a fair amount of interest expressed."

Burt Flickinger III, an industry consultant, said he believes Henderson is off to a good start.

"He's done a heroic job stabilizing the sales base and revitalizing morale," Flickinger said.

Flickinger said selling the convenience store operations should give Tops more resources to upgrade its supermarkets, a step he sees as crucial for Tops to prepare for what he calls the "Wal-Mart tsunami."

Tops will focus on renovating or replacing existing stores, rather than expanding into brand-new territory, Schiano said.

"Capital from the (corporate) parent has been a little more limited than it has been in the past," he said.

Customers will see some differences in Tops' stores, like more prepared foods and salad bars. But Schiano said it's too soon to say whether Tops will bring an "every day low price" strategy to its Western New York stores.

Revenues are down in the Ohio stores where it is being tried, due to the new price format. But customer transactions and the number of items being bought are both up.

"We're happy with it so far in Ohio," Schiano said. "The early results are good."

Wal-Mart is expected to increase the intensity of competition here when it begins to open supercenters in 2005. Even without those, Tops has lots to contend with.

There are traditional supermarket competitors like Wegmans. Limited-format stores like Aldi and Save-A-Lot have made inroads. Even dollar stores and fast food restaurants are vying for a bite of the food business.

"We're kind of engaged heavily in what we call the battle for the stomach," Schiano said.

Henderson said he knows what Tops is up against, and knows what his responsibility is.

"I want to make sure we continue to grow and protect our market share aggressively," he said.

e-mail: mglynn@buffnews.com