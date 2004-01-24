KRUMRIE TO STAY WITH BILLS

The Buffalo Bills are keeping Tim Krumrie as assistant coach for the defensive line, the team announced Saturday.

Krumrie joined Gregg Williams' staff last season after eight years as an assistant coach in Cincinnati. Krumrie is the fourth member of Williams' staff to be retained by new coach Mike Mularkey, joining defensive coordinator Jerry Gray, linebackers coach Don Blackmon and defensive assistant Chuck Lester. New assistants so far are Tom Clements (offensive coordinator), Bobby April (special teams), Jim McNally (offensive line) and Eric Studesville (running backs). Positions still to be filled are at defensive backs, tight ends and receivers.

Fred Graves, the receivers coach under Williams, was signed to fill the same position by the Cleveland Browns. Pat Thomas, who coached cornerbacks last year, will not be back.

Krumrie, 43, was pursued by Washington earlier this month to serve on the new staff of Joe Gibbs, but the Bills did not give the Redskins permission to speak with him. Krumrie played 12 years at defensive tackle for the Bengals before beginning his coaching career.