PHILIP G. KRUEGER, RETIRED FIREFIGHTER

Philip G. Krueger, a retired City of Tonawanda firefighter, died unexpectedly Monday (Jan. 19, 2004) while visiting his brother in Stuart, Fla. He was 64.

Born in North Tonawanda, he was a graduate of Tonawanda High School. He was a firefighter for 19 years before retiring in 1983.

He also worked for Consolidated Freightways for more than 40 years. He retired in 2002.

Krueger served in the Navy and the Army between 1958 and 1963.

He was a golfer and outdoorsman.

His wife, Dorothy, died in 1991.

He is survived by two sons, Philip E. and Daniel C., both of the City of Tonawanda; his brother, Richard C. of Stuart; and five grandchildren.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday in Redeemer Lutheran Church, Falconer and Thompson streets, North Tonawanda. Burial will be in Elmlawn Cemetery, Town of Tonawanda.

