MY ARCHITECT ****

DIRECTOR: Nathaniel Kahn

RUNNING TIME: 116 minutes

RATING: Unrated

THE LOWDOWN: Nathaniel Kahn searches through the life of his father, noted American architect Louis Kahn.

Documentaries on architecture operate with narrowly restricted resources and techniques that include moving pictures of buildings, authoritative voice-overs, on-camera interviews, a smattering of drawings and models, and some carefully chosen background music. The audience for such films is generally small, so how is it that "My Architect," a feature-length film about Louis I. Kahn, is currently a sleeper hit in Manhattan's Film Forum?

Three powerful forces converge in this film: First, Kahn was a great architect, although one whose output was compressed into a brief period at the end of his life. Second, Kahn was a compelling and highly sympathetic character. Early in the film, Philip Johnson says of him: "Frank Lloyd Wright was too cantankerous to love. Mies van der Rohe? Well, you couldn't talk to him at all, and Corbusier was mean, but Lou, there was a man."

Third, there is the question of Kahn's personal life, but let's hold that aside for the moment.

Kahn's character was shaped by a succession of victimizations. As a child in Estonia, his clothing caught fire and severely burned the lower half of his face, disfiguring him for life. His family immigrated to Philadelphia in 1905. Poor but gifted in both art and music, he won a scholarship to study architecture at the University of Pennsylvania only to discover upon graduation that opportunities for work were stifled by the Great Depression, by his appearance, and, alas, by anti-Semitism.

Kahn struggled with modernism in the 1930s and '40s, but its metal-and-glass coldness and its "by-the-numbers" character (to quote Johnson again) made him uncomfortable. A fellowship at the American Academy in Rome in 1947 enabled Kahn to discover and absorb the elemental power of the great stone-built architectures of Egypt, Greece, Rome and the Near East.

Transformed by this experience, Kahn reached maturity as an architect in the mid-1950s just as modernism and its towering heroes were about to give way to the ironies and pluralisms of postmodernism. For many, Kahn was seen as the last heroic modern architect.

From 1955 until his death in 1974, Kahn worked obsessively and created some of the greatest buildings of the mid-20th century, among them his Unitarian Church in Rochester. To achieve this, he slept about four hours a night, often on a cot in his office, went deeply into debt and paid little attention to his health and his personal appearance. In 1974, with commissions on the boards for buildings in Africa, Israel, India and at various sites in the United States, he collapsed in New York's Pennsylvania Station and died; his remains were held for three days in a morgue before his identity was determined.

What makes "My Architect" truly compelling, however, is the third dimension of Kahn's life. Though he remained married throughout his adult life to Esther Israeli, with whom he had a daughter, Sue Ann, he fathered two other children, Alex and Nathaniel, with young women who worked, sequentially, in his firm. Neither ever married him. Indeed, for a period of time, all three of Kahn's families lived in the Philadelphia area, where he juggled them even as he struggled to keep abreast of the mounting commissions.

Nathaniel Kahn was 11 when Kahn died, and he created this film as a way of getting to know his father better through a systematic exploration of his work and his personal life. The result is an emotionally charged architectural documentary in which Nathaniel Kahn becomes an intermediary between us and his father's work. We follow him as he visits and interviews the architects, contractors, historians and clients who knew and worked with Kahn on buildings all over the United States and abroad. Along the way, Nathaniel Kahn is hugged, yelled at, flattered, patronized and congratulated. Several men are moved to tears as they talk about Kahn.

Along with Nathaniel Kahn we learn that Kahn's buildings, like Kahn himself, were never about prettiness. Kahn's buildings began internally, with questions concerning the essential functions to be met and how these functions might be expressed through monumental platonic geometries rendered in brick and reinforced concrete. A master of architecture's most elusive qualities, space and light, Kahn returned spirituality to the discipline even as the world around him was slipping into the abyss of materialism.

The buildings were not enough, however, and Nathaniel Kahn's architectural odyssey is intercut with scenes in which he seeks out and confronts Ann Tyng and his own mother.

An array of notable American architects, including Johnson, I.M. Pei, Frank Gehry, Robert A.M. Stern and Moshie Safdi, offer flattering and even self-deprecating memories of Kahn to his son, but it is left to a lesser-known figure, Duncan Buell, who worked for a time in Kahn's office, to reveal the truth that lies at the heart of this film. "He was tough as hell," Buell recalls. Kahn had tremendous "mental strength" to carry on with the work, the incessant travel, the rising debts, the teaching obligations and the three fragmented families. Buell, then a young married man with two children, saw the price that Kahn was willing to pay for fame and rejected it, and with that Nathaniel Kahn found his most important insight into his father.