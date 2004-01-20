TIGHT SHOES CAUSE BUNIONS

Q: I have bunions, which have led to a hammer toe. At least that's what I was told. There seems to be little pain, except occasionally. I'm 56 and love to jog and am very active. Is the only option surgery to relieve both? How long would I have to stay off my feet? Once the bunion is corrected, couldn't it grow back?

A: A bunion results from the growth of tissue, including excess bone, around the joint at the base of any toe. However, bunions almost always occur at the base of the big toe and, less frequently, the little toe.

Bunions of the big toe are caused by the end of that toe being forced inward by tight-fitting shoes. This pushes the toe joint outward. This causes trauma to that joint, resulting in the formation of a bunion.

As you would expect, women are much more likely to develop bunions because of their shoe styles. Also, older people are more likely to develop bunions because they are more likely to have arthritis in a joint, which increases the risk of damage.

The shape of a person's foot will influence whether a bunion forms. And, since foot shape is hereditary, so is the risk of developing a bunion.

Usually the first sign of a bunion is pain, which may be mild to begin with but can become severe. The pain is most noticeable when walking in tight-fitting or high-heeled shoes. The skin around the bunion may appear swollen and red.

Treatment is best started early, with the goal of preventing the bunion and other foot deformity from getting worse. Early treatment consists of wearing wide and low-heeled shoes, padding the bunion and using nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin or naproxen.

In more severe cases, cortisone injections may be considered to relieve swelling and pain temporarily. But they don't prevent further deterioration and do have risks. Orthotic shoe inserts can also help control abnormal foot movement and may reduce symptoms. Of course, if there is any underlying arthritis or other joint disease, it needs to be treated directly.

There are many different surgical procedures used to treat bunions. The approaches vary based on whether the problem is considered mild, moderate, severe or arthritic. As you would expect, the worse the bunion, the more complicated and risky the surgery.

A recent study showed that one type of surgery, distal chevron osteotomy, which had commonly been used for mild or moderate bunions, was equally effective in more severe cases. This surgery allows the person to put weight on the foot much sooner afterward than the more complex procedures do.

As with any medical procedure, it's important to understand the outcome you're looking for and the chances of getting that outcome from the surgeon you've selected. Be sure you understand all the benefits, risks and costs before deciding. One of these risks is that the bunion will return. This happens in a few cases; its likelihood is increased if you don't take the preventive measures outlined above.

You can get more information about bunion surgery at the Web site of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons: www.acfas.org.

Update on heart failure: Although heart failure is not difficult to diagnose in its more advanced stages, it may be hard to detect when it's just beginning. It's also difficult to measure small changes that occur from month to month.

As the heart fails, it increases in size and blood backs up into the lungs. The former condition can be detected with echocardiograms and the latter seen on X-rays. But neither test can measure small changes.

Fortunately, a new test has been approved that measures the amount of a certain protein in the blood, which picks up heart failure earlier and tracks smaller changes.

Update on breast implants: The recent reapproval of silicone breast implants does not mean they're problem-free. It's based on the fact that longer-term data didn't show much harm to the body caused when a silicone implant ruptures.

However, whenever someone is considering any medical procedure, it's wise to know the risks as well as the benefits. In this case, research recently published in the Archives of Surgery showed that about one in six silicone breast implants will rupture within 10 years. And when an implant does rupture, there is certainly the potential for psychological anguish before it is replaced.

