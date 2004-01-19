QUESTIONS CLOUD HOUGHTON'S POLITICAL FUTURE

Rep. Amo Houghton, R-Corning, was due to return here from a trip to the People's Republic of China on Monday amid reports about his health and the biennial questions about his political plans.

Conservatives loyal to the Bush administration may be poised to try to punish Houghton with a primary election threat because of his vote against the war in Iraq.

Houghton, 77, has only $24,000 cash on hand for a possible 10th campaign for the House, according to the most recent filings, but the wealthy industrialist has never had trouble raising money and has kept a campaign organization at the ready.

Houghton's office revealed Saturday that the congressman has prostate cancer and had completed a round of radiation treatment.

"He's enjoying great health," Houghton aide Mack McKinney told the Elmira Star-Gazette.

Houghton is expected to be in the House chamber for tonight's State of the Union message by President Bush. He has been in Beijing as leader of a bipartisan House delegation to the Asian Parliamentary Forum.

For the last couple of terms, Houghton has had doubts about continuing to run, and he recently said he will wait until April to decide about 2004. However, Houghton has grown in seniority on the tax-writing Ways and Means Committee.

Ways and Means will play a pivotal role in any changes Congress considers in revising the Social Security Act. In addition, Houghton is one of the few true moderates and internationalists in the House Republican majority.

A conservative member of the Monroe County Legislature, Mark Assini, has announced he will run in a primary against Houghton. Assini contended that Houghton "betrayed" Bush by recently helping to organize a congressional caucus to dispel misunderstandings between the United States and France about the war in Iraq.

Houghton antagonized GOP hard-liners controlling the House because he joined five other Republicans to vote against Bush's war resolution.

State Sen. John R. Kuhl Jr., R-Bath, has said he will run for the House seat if Houghton decides to retire.

e-mail: dturner@buffnews.com